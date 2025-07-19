Summer League Standouts Who Should Earn a Two-Way Contract
As the NBA 2K26 Summer League comes to a close, it's time to reflect back on who some of the best under-the-radar performers were. These players came into summer league on the fringe of NBA rosters, either spending time in the G League or overseas, while trying to work their way back to the association.
Many teams around the league still have a spot open for a two-way contract, meaning that some of these standout players may have earned an opportunity with their stellar play. Let's dive into the top performers who could find NBA homes.
David Jones-Garcia, San Antonio Spurs
Jones-Garcia burst onto the Summer League scene for the Spurs, taking the California Classic by storm with two 25-point performances. Between the California Classic and the Las Vegas competitions, the 23-year-old averaged 21.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game while holding 51.5 / 48.9 / 86.2 shooting splits – lighting teams up with a blazing deep ball.
He spent last season between the Salt Lake City Stars and Mexico City Capitanes, dominating for both teams with his unique do-it-all forward skillset, leading to being runner-up for the NBAGL Rookie of the Year. Given he's still relatively young, Jones-Garcia could contribute to a rotation now and still have a foundation to build upon for future improvement, making him an intriguing candidate for an end-of-roster player.
However, a wrench in the plan of a two-way contract could be coming in the form of an overseas suitor. Per Tolis Kotzias, the Greek Basketball League reigning champions, Olympiacos, are in talks to sign Jones-Garcia. If the Summer League standout decides to try his hand in the NBA again, teams would be lucky to have him on a two-way deal.
Javon Freeman-Liberty, Chicago Bulls
Freeman-Liberty spent the 2024-2025 season with Chicago's G League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls, and averaged 19.2 points per game on 41.1 percent shooting. He proved a capable scorer, and showed enough promise for the Bulls to bring him onto their 2025 Summer League roster.
In Las Vegas, Freeman-Liberty started all five games, keeping his scoring prowess from his G League stint while upping his efficiency. The Chicago native finished his run averaging 21 points, six rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game on 50 / 30 / 80.5 shooting splits. He stood out as an efficient scorer, and often the Bulls best player on the court.
The 25-year-old proved worthy to be a flyer as a two-way guard in the association, but it's unlikely he gets that shot in Chicago, as they already have three two-way contracts filled, along with two exhibit 10 signees. Wherever he may land, don't be surprised if Freeman-Liberty gets his shot in the association next season.
Chris Youngblood, Oklahoma City Thunder
Youngblood was one of college basketball's premiere 3-point threats, shooting at least 38.8 percent from deep in each of his last four seasons. In his first stint of Summer League action, his shooting has translated excellently, as the off-guard is shooting 45 percent on 5.7 attempts per game with the Thunder's Summer League squad.
Not only is Youngblood shooting the at an impressive clip, he's also looking promising on defense. Standing at 6-foot-4 and 234 pounds with a 6-foot-7 inch wingspan, he's sizable enough to handle most guards, fitting in with OKC's switchable scheme.
The Thunder have a final spot open to add a third two-way contract, and Youngblood should be the primary candidate to fill it. Even if it's not with the Thunder, it's hard to imagine the entire league passing up on adding a versatile shooter like Youngblood to their roster.