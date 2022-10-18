Taking the Leap: Is Virginia's Kadin Shedrick Ready to Emerge on the NBA Draft Scene?

2021-2022 Stats:

6.9 points | 5.1 rebounds

1.9 blocks | 0.6 steals

64% FG | 70% FT

Kadin Shedrick checks many of the boxes teams are looking for in a NBA center from a physical tools perspective. Standing at 6-foot-11 with a 7-foot plus wingspan and broad shoulders alongside fluid movement skills, mobility and above-the-rim athleticism, there is no questioning his eye-catching, translatable tools.

It’s one thing to possess desirable physical tools, but another to actually use them effectively. Shedrick leverages his size, length, and athleticism to produce on both ends of the floor from fearsome blocks, gazelle-like floor runs and rim rattling dunks.

In maybe an overlooked, but a significant aspect of the game for bigs, especially at Virginia in their Mover-Blocker motion offense, is screen setting (see Jack Salt). Shedrick’s frame and physicality allow him to be an effective screener when he’s active and consistently seeks to make contact. Screening with energy and intention like below can be a staple of his game.

I’m curious about Shedrick’s thoughts on the role baseball played in developing and leveraging his physical gifts on the basketball court. Up until age 15, baseball was his main sport, operating as a first baseman and pitcher. Considering the agility and footwork required at first base and the importance of hand-eye coordination as both a fielder and hitter, baseball likely aided the development of his functional athleticism.

Clear NBA Role as a Rim Finisher and Shot Blocker

As alluded to, there isn't any ambiguity about Shedrick’s NBA role. Given his tools and production, he’s in the mold of the athletic big whose primary focus is to finish at the rim, block shots and run the floor. This has been his role from day one at Virginia and it won't change in the NBA (unless the jumper progresses, but let’s save that for another day).

Shedrick isn't a shot creator and relies on others for scoring chances. He thrives as a finisher when the table is set for him on drop offs, lobs and rim runs while being active on the offensive glass for putback opportunities. His explosive tools allow him to be an efficient rim finisher, where he shot 76% with 73.2% of his attempts coming there.

With his size, mobility, instincts, and timing, Shedrick has emerged as one of the ACC’s best rim protectors and arguably the country’s. He averaged 1.9 blocks per game (3rd in the ACC) and produced 67 total blocks, second most in the ACC to Mark Williams’ incredible 110 blocks.

He’s a terrific weakside shot blocker that alters attempts in help and on the ball. His best shot blocking stretch features a string of at least three or more blocks in six straight games. Shedrick might not be a defensive anchor for a NBA team because his tools are not quite elite but he’ll at least be a formidable presence in the middle.

Steady Development and Yearly Progression

One of the easiest ways to identify a player that’s ready to take that “leap” is through steady development and progression each year. Shedrick fits the mold with notable improvements in his body, production, and role since his freshman season.

Like most freshman, particularly bigs, Shedrick entered college with the need to add more strength and mature muscle to his frame. He enrolled at Virginia in 2019 at 208 pounds and is currently listed 231 pounds, despite a battle with mononucleosis during his redshirt freshman season that resulted in him weighing as low as 198 pounds and appearing in just 11 games and averaging 7.8 minutes per contest.

Major credit to Shedrick and Mike Curtis, Virginia's head strength and conditioning coach, for the tremendous work done to not only re-gain the weight and strength lost, but to continue to add while maintaining Shedrick’s mobility.

The increased strength and familiarity earning Virginia's system led to a mini breakout year last season. Shedrick played in 35 games (19 starts) with exciting flashes including a career-high 20 points against Louisville and 16 points and six rebounds in a road win over Duke while being matched up with the eventual No. 15 overall pick, Mark Williams.

Entering this season as a redshirt junior, he’s in line to be the starting center on a veteran Virginia team that returns five starters and is primed for a deep tournament run. The Cavaliers' community and Shedrick’s progressive growth could yield special results for both parties.

Will Being Foul Prone Derail the Leap?

The major obstacle to Shedrick leaping onto the draft scene this season is foul trouble. So far in his career, he’s proven to be relatively foul prone. It seems like he was constantly battling early foul trouble and being pulled from the game. Last season, Shedrick averaged just under three fouls (2.8) in 20.8 minutes per game.

Usually, it’s a combination of being overzealous on shot block attempts, being out of position or being a little too handsy. The logical consequence of consistently being in foul trouble is a lack of minutes and rhythm, both of which aren't ideal to maximizing opportunities.

Even if his tendency to foul still rears its ugly head this season, I’m still buying his NBA tools and role, progressive development, and significant role on a veteran Virginia team as reasons Kadin Shedrick takes the leap on draft radars.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.