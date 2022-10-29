Taking the Leap: Seton Hall's Kadary Richmond

Kadary Richmond initially burst on the draft scene as a strong and shifty two way guard during his freshman year at Syracuse. Many national and reputable big boards graded Richmond as a top 60 prospect.

After transferring to Seton Hall last season, he was expected to make a pertinent leap in his game that didn't quite happen and resulted in his draft stock being as low as it has ever been. Richmond still is equipped with the skills and tools of a top 60 prospect, but is this the year that he makes the leap? Here is why I believe he is.

Defensive Playmaking

Richmond’s defensive playmaking is arguably his most valuable NBA skill, which makes starting here a must. His mix of size (six-foot-five), length (six-foot-nine wingspan), quick hands and instincts can immediately impact an NBA game on and off the ball.

There might not be a more disruptive collegiate guard than Richmond and it showed right away during his freshman year at Syracuse where he finished 3rd in the ACC in total steals (46), 4th in steals per game (1.6) and 12th in the country in steal percentage (4.5) alongside 2.1 stocks per game. His disruption, activity and instincts out of a zone, especially in passing lanes, was fairly reminiscent of Matisse Thybulle being a force in Washington’s 2-3 zone.

Like Thybulle, there were questions about if Richmond’s defensive playmaking would translate to a man-to-man defense. Richmond’s transfer to Seton Hall is allowing him to answer those questions and after his first season in South Orange, there shouldn't be many left.

He looked every bit of the playmaker and turnover generator that he was at Syracuse, perhaps even better. Richmond finished last season 3rd in the Big East in defensive rating (95.8), 4th in total steals (53), and 5th in steals per game (1.7) while continuing to turn defense into offense for himself and teammates. More of this should be expected with new coach, Shaheen Holloway wanting to place an emphasis on pressure defense and disruption.

Underrated Passer?

It seems like Richmond’s passing ability and vision doesn't get mentioned enough even after averaging 4.1 assists per game last season including nine games with at least six assists or more. Maybe it’s because his defensive prowess or concerns about his jumper (more on that later) overshadows it. Whatever the reasons are, he’s clearly a gifted passer with size at the point guard spot.

There aren't too many passes, if any, that he can’t make. Whether it’s off a live dribble, in ball screen situations, halfcourt or transition, Richmond brings passing versatility in terms of situation and pass type.

He’s able to set up passing angles and read the defense before delivering the ball with his mix of pace and size. However, my favorite passing quality of Richmond is his eye manipulation. It’s a quality that all elite level passers have mastered and Richmond is on his way.

Shot Creation-Shotmaking Combination

At 6’5, Richmond effectively leverages his shifty handle and strength to keep defenders off balance and create separation for quality attempts. He’s a tough shot maker and clever below the rim finisher that finishes with touch, strength and athleticism.

There are stretches in games and even full games where Richmond can be passive. With his combo of size, handle, strength and shotmaking, more aggression off the bounce is something scouts are hoping to see.

He still must improve as a more consistent shooter, especially from deep, but has at least incrementally developed there with a bit more volume. At Syracuse, Richmond shot at a 33 percent clip from three on 21 attempts compared to 34 percent on 55 attempts at Seton Hall. Even if Richmond doesn't develop into a knockdown three-point shooter, he’s shown the flashes of being a capable shotmaker that could potentially keep defenses honest.

Continuity and Role

A major component of taking the leap lies in continuity and role. When there is continuity, there is less to adjust to, which allows players to be more comfortable and focused in their environment. This season will be Richmond’s first as a returning player to the same school, giving him the opportunity to thrive in a similar setting.

It’s worth mentioning that not everything will be completely familiar. With Coach Halloway taking the reins, this will be Richmond’s third new system in as many years. Despite that, I don't anticipate it being a significant hindrance due to Halloway’s modern offensive principles and understanding of New York guards (Halloway is a Queens native and Richmond is from Brooklyn).

An expected increase in role and usage should help give Richmond every opportunity to take the leap. With the departures of two pro-level guards in Bryce Aiken and Jared Rhoden plus being one of the only returning guards, much of the primary handling and perimeter attack will depend on his scoring, facilitation and decision-making. This is not a make or break season for Richmond, but it’s a pivotal one where he’s set up to return to a consensus draftable prospect, perhaps as a first rounder.

