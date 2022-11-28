Tankathon Reverse Standings: Pistons Grab Top Odds from Rockets

A decent chunk into the NBA season, the league’s worst have begun to solidify. Luckily for those teams, their record could come attached with a 7-foot-4 French phenom.

While most teams are battling for the best Playoffs positioning available, others will soon be grappling for best 2023 Draft odds. Here are the current reverse standings, as well as a Tankathon spin to see where prospects could land:

1. Detroit Pistons, 5-17

After likely losing Cade Cunningham for most or all of the season, Detroit looks much more in play for the first pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Nearly a quarter of the way through the season, they whole the league’s worst record, despite not being in that running mere weeks away.

2. Orlando Magic, 5-15

With dynamo Paolo Banchero out due to injury, the Magic have slipped to the league’s 2nd-worst record.

With Banchero back, I’d suspect they get rocking and rolling, and can at least pull themselves up a few spots. They may still have a shot at the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes, but I’ll take the odds on a few others for now.

3. Houston Rockets, 5-14

After consecutive wins, Houston now has jumped a couple spots from the bottom.

With the worst record in the league two years running, the Rockets’ players have incentive more than anyone to grab wins when they can. But the front office likely won’t see it that way with how things have shaken out in the early stretch.

4. San Antonio Spurs, 6-15

5. Charlotte Hornets, 6-14

6. Los Angeles Lakers, 7-11

7. Oklahoma City Thunder 8-12

8. Chicago Buls, 8-11

9. New York Knicks, 9-11

10. Dallas Mavericks, 9-10

T11. Miami Heat, 10-11

T11. Brooklyn Nets, 10-11

T13. Minnesota Timberwolves, 10-10

T13. Washington Wizards, 10-10

1. Detroit Pistons: Victor Wembanayama

2. Chicago Bulls: Scoot Henderson

3. Oklahoma City Thunder: Amen Thompson

4. New Orleans Pelicans: Dariq Whitehead

5. Orlando Magic: Nick Smith Jr.

6. Houston Rockets: Keyonte George

7. San Antonio Spurs: Cam Whitmore

8. Charlotte Hornets: Jarace Walker

9. New York Knicks: Brandon Miller

10. Dallas Mavericks: Ausar Thompson

11. Brooklyn Nets: GG Jackson

12. Miami Heat: Anthony Black

13. Utah Jazz: Dereck Lively

14. Golden State Warriors: Dillon Mitchell

