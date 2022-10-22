The Early Defensive Playmaking of Paolo Banchero

Wow, what an opening week for the 19-year-old top overall pick, Paolo Banchero. His debut featured stats that we haven't seen by a number one overall pick since LeBron James and through two games, Banchero is averaging 23.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.5 blocks and 0.5 steals in 34.5 minutes per game.

In a stellar start to his career, Paolo’s defensive playmaking has stood out.

Throughout the draft process, there was a bit of a misconception about Banchero's defense. He made the typical defensive mistakes we see from most freshmen, especially ones that are offensive stars. An inconsistent motor, falling asleep off the ball, lack of a sound defensive stance, and more are common.

It felt like Paolo was unfairly harped on and it almost overshadowed all of the excellent moments and stretches he had as an impactful defender.

Already, Banchero is adding defensive value and upside, particularly as a playmaker. Utilizing his physical tools, IQ and skillset, he’s producing 3 stocks per game (2.5 blocks and 0.5 steals) with disruption on and off the ball. Often times, Banchero is forcing live ball turnovers that lead to points or a quality shot that’s either created by him or his teammates.

Being more engaged off the ball is something Banchero himself has stated needs improvement. When he’s engaged, Orlando can count on him to be a quality shot weakside shot blocker/alterer alongside a frontline filled with envious size and length. Here, he gets to Trae Young's patented floater.

This wont go in the statbook, but it’s a winning defensive play from him. Shows off the quick hands in help to get the strip off Murray and out of bounds. On the very next possession, Orlando scores on a Terrance Ross floater.

Banchero truly has a ceiling as a two-way player that doesn't get talked about enough. He might not be an on-ball defensive stopper, but his potential as a switchable playmaker is just as, if not more, valuable. If his first two games are any indication of his NBA career like I believe, Orlando has a versatile, two-way cornerstone and perennial NBA All-Star.

