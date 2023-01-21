The Quick Scout: Previewing Dayton vs George Washington

This Saturday's Atlantic 10 clash between Dayton and George Washington is an underrated scouting opportunity for evaluators as the conference's best player and scoring are showcased. Who are those top players to watch and what should we be looking for in this battle of conference foes?

The Atlantic 10 is arguably the most underrated league in the nation. It’s a competitive league filled with legit talent for NBA and overseas organizations. I’m looking forward to scouting in-person one of the better A10 matchups of the weekend, Dayton versus George Washington.

This game features a potential first round pick, a future NBA selection, G League candidates and multiple long term prospects to track. Let’s get you ready to scout Dayton against George Washington.

Dayton vs George Washington (Saturday, 12:30pm)

Dayton Top Prospects: DaRon Holmes II (Big, Sophomore), Mike Sharavjamts (Big Wing, Freshman)

GW Top Prospects: James Bishop IV (Guard, Senior), Ricky Lindo Jr. (Big, Senior, GW)

Others of Note: Mustapha Amzil (Big, RS Sophomore, Dayton), Kobe Brea (Wing, RS Sophomore, Dayton), Toumani Camara (Forward, Junior, Dayton), Maximus Edwards (Guard, RS Freshman, GW), Kobe Elvis (Guard, RS Sophomore, Dayton), Malachi Smith (Guard, Sophomore, Dayton)

Dayton comes to town for this A10 showdown led by the likely conference player of the year defensive player of the year, DaRon Holmes II. He’s averaging 18.6 points, 8 rebounds (2.8 offensive), 1.8 assists and 2.6 stocks (2.0 blocks and 0.6 steals) per game. The 6-foot-10 big continues to make his first round case, impacting both ends of the floor with his blend of size, length, fluidity and quick twitch athleticism. The touch he’s flashed around the rim has been encouraging as well even if I have my doubts about it ever stretching out to beyond the arc.

I’m expecting Holmes II to be matched up against Ricky Lindo Jr., a 6-foot-8 big that’s garnering G-league interest. Lindo Jr’s NBA ready frame, length and credible athleticism should provide an interesting challenge to Holmes II. A notable game against a prospect like Holmes II would certainly put more eyes on him.

Sharavjamts has a clear NBA path and role as a wing connector/facilitator. It’s really been on display throughout his shift to a primary handler to help fill the void left at point guard due to the injuries of Malachi Smith, who returned to action in their last game after missing 11 games, and Kobe Elvis who is close to returning to the court for the first time since Nov. 25 of last year.

The Mongolian prospect thrives pushing the pace, making plays for others and keeping the ball flowing in the halcourt. Listed at 6-foot-8, he possesses the size to see over the defense along with the vision, processing and some eye manipulation to find them. Over his last three games, Sharavjamts has dished out 21 assists to six turnovers.

His 30% (19-of-63) 3-point mark is what’s holding him back as a consensus Top 60 prospect. I dont think his shot is broken, there is plenty of work within his mechanics and he’s a confident shooter. NBA teams likely would prefer tangible shooting improvements for giving out a firm draftable grade.

James Bishop IV is another GW prospect that G League teams are interested in. He remains one of the more exciting, but streaky shot makers in the nation. The lefty bucket getter is GW’s leading scorer at 21.7 points on 44% shooting from the field and 31% from deep including two games of at least 40 points on his resume this season. He’s clearly capable of scoring in bunches, a valued NBA skill, especially off the bench.

His growth as a playmaker should be noted. He’s been more consistent at leveraging his scoring gravity to make plays for his teammates and less of the tunnel vision of the past. Bishop IV is averaging a career-best 5.2 assists including eight assists in his last outing against George Mason.

