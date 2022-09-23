Skip to main content
NBA Draft

Thompson Twins: Comparing and Contrasting Ausar and Amen

Overtime Elite twins Ausar and Amen Thompson are both incredible prospects, but have different skillsets and positions.
Two of the most unique prospects in the upcoming draft class are the Thompson twins, who currently play in the Overtime Elite system. Ausar and Amen Thompson have the upside to potentially become the best twins we’ve ever seen at the NBA level. 

While they should both be high lottery picks, the Thompson twins certainly aren’t perfect. For starters, they’re a bit older than some of the top prospects that will be in the 2023 NBA Draft and they’re also harder to evaluate given the Overtime Elite situation.

At first glance, these identical twins might look like the same player, but they’re actually quite different as prospects.

Let’s take a look at how the Thompson twins are similar and different as prospects.

Similarities

Again, Amen and Asusar do have similarities, especially as it relates to athleticism, height and weight. Furthermore, they both have a lot of work to do as shooters, especially from beyond the arc.

  • Elite Athletes
  • Defensive Upside
  • Need to Improve Shot
  • Need to Gain Weight
  • Need to Become More Efficient Scorers

Ausar Thompson

When looking at Ausar compared to his twin brother, he’s really more of a defensive-minded wing. He’s much less gifted as a facilitator but has the better shooting stroke of the two.

  • More of a Natural Off-Ball Wing
  • Better Defender
  • Better Rebounder
  • Shown More Improvement as Shooter
  • More Prone to Turnovers

Amen Thompson

On the flip side, Amen has much more natural feel as an offensive prospect and playmaker. He’s also the better passer and ball handler, but has a lot more work to do with his jumper and isn’t the elite defender his brother is yet.

  • More of a Natural On-Ball Guard
  • Better Passer & Facilitator
  • Better Natural Guard Feel & Playmaker
  • Better Handle & Offensive Moves
  • Slightly More Explosive & Athletic

Both Ausar and Amen have a ton of upside and will be some of the top players taken in the draft next summer. However, they’re very different players that have different outlooks, skillsets and ceilings as NBA players.

