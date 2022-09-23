Thompson Twins: Comparing and Contrasting Ausar and Amen

Two of the most unique prospects in the upcoming draft class are the Thompson twins, who currently play in the Overtime Elite system. Ausar and Amen Thompson have the upside to potentially become the best twins we’ve ever seen at the NBA level.

While they should both be high lottery picks, the Thompson twins certainly aren’t perfect. For starters, they’re a bit older than some of the top prospects that will be in the 2023 NBA Draft and they’re also harder to evaluate given the Overtime Elite situation.

At first glance, these identical twins might look like the same player, but they’re actually quite different as prospects.

Let’s take a look at how the Thompson twins are similar and different as prospects.

Similarities

Again, Amen and Asusar do have similarities, especially as it relates to athleticism, height and weight. Furthermore, they both have a lot of work to do as shooters, especially from beyond the arc.

Elite Athletes

Defensive Upside

Need to Improve Shot

Need to Gain Weight

Need to Become More Efficient Scorers

Ausar Thompson

When looking at Ausar compared to his twin brother, he’s really more of a defensive-minded wing. He’s much less gifted as a facilitator but has the better shooting stroke of the two.

More of a Natural Off-Ball Wing

Better Defender

Better Rebounder

Shown More Improvement as Shooter

More Prone to Turnovers

Amen Thompson

On the flip side, Amen has much more natural feel as an offensive prospect and playmaker. He’s also the better passer and ball handler, but has a lot more work to do with his jumper and isn’t the elite defender his brother is yet.

More of a Natural On-Ball Guard

Better Passer & Facilitator

Better Natural Guard Feel & Playmaker

Better Handle & Offensive Moves

Slightly More Explosive & Athletic

Both Ausar and Amen have a ton of upside and will be some of the top players taken in the draft next summer. However, they’re very different players that have different outlooks, skillsets and ceilings as NBA players.

MORE:

Ausar Thompson Scouting Report

Amen Thompson Scouting Report

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.