NBA Draft Scouting Report: Overtime Elite's Amen Thompson

The twin brother of Ausar Thompson, Amen Thomson is an offensive-minded jumbo guard that makes big things happen with the ball in his hands. He’s an absolutely elite athlete, not just among this draft class, but relative to all basketball players on the planet.

Thompson has great size for his position and skillset to go along with being an elite leaper, especially off of two feet. As of today, he’s best suited scoring the ball while attacking the rim. He’s got an extremely quick first step and is explosive when taking off for a shot.

The potential top-ten pick is overall great off the bounce, boasting variety of dribble moves. He gets to the rim with ease, leveraging crossovers, spins, hesitations and pure blow by quickness. With that in mind, there’s times in which he is somewhat loose with the ball, which will need to be tightened up moving forward.

Thompson isn’t just good in the halfcourt as is relates to generating shots at the rim, but he’s fantastic in transition. This is often where he puts on a show and produces highlight dunks. Rarely do we see players with the combination of size and quickness that the Overtime Elite prospect has.

When the 6-foot-7 guard gets near the rim, he can finish with power or float in the air and show off his unique layup package. He’s also great at finishing with both hands.

Outside of the absurd athleticism, Thompson also has great natural feel for the game overall offensively. He has legitimate guard skills despite having the size and length of a wing or forward. He’s really emerged as a great facilitator over the past few years, showcasing his ability to pass the ball.

Not only can the combo guard score and pass at a high level, but he’s also generates a high number of rebounds for his position. As such, he’s a triple-double threat any time he touches the floor, which should continue at the NBA level.

The one thing holding Thompson back from being a guaranteed top-five pick is his jump shot. This will absolutely be his swing skill and will determine where he’s selected in the lottery next summer.

The jumper needs quite a bit of work, almost to the point where it’s somewhat worrisome. Thompson is working with some of the top trainers and coaches in the country to improve his mechanics, but he’s got a long way to go. His numbers from deep this upcoming season will dictate his future draft stock.

If Thompson is able to even become a mediocre 3-point shooter, this will only further open his offensive game. He’s already great at getting to the rim, but forcing defenses to stay honest on the perimeter will enhance that ability. As of today, his 3-point shooting numbers aren’t even mediocre.

Furthermore, Thompson struggles from the free throw line. This doesn’t mean he can’t become a better 3-point shooter, but often times free throw performance can be indicative of future shooting improvement.

Thompson certainly isn’t the defender that his twin brother Ausar is, but the upside is there. He’s got long arms and lateral quickness that many players his age don’t have. He’s versatile and has the tools to guard at least three positions.

Playing in the Overtime Elite system is interesting, as it’s a unique path that’s different to analyze and scout relative to more traditional methods of making it to the NBA. A former five-star recruit, Thompson could potentially be affected by this if teams don’t feel they’ve been able to see him play against top competition where the stakes are extremely high.

Furthermore, Thomson is older than some of the other top prospects in this class. This might not matter to most, but it is something that NBA franchises think about.

The Thompson twins are originally from Oakland, but moved to Florida before high school. They have an older brother, Troy Thompson, that played college and G League basketball, so playing at this level is in their DNA.

Early lottery pick in 2023 NBA Draft.

