NBA Draft Scouting Report: Overtime Elite's Ausar Thompson

The twin brother of Amen Thompson, Ausar Thomson is a defensive-minded player that’s better suited as more of a wing. He’s extremely bouncy and has great feel on that end, which is why he’s able to block so many shots. He is able to get off the ground quickly to high point the ball.

The versatility of Thompson as a defender is special, with him having the ability to guard four positions at a very high level.

The 6-foot-7 wing is extremely long and boasts great footwork. He’s got the lateral quickness to stay in front of guards, but the size and athleticism to take on more modern power forwards. Thompson uses his length and active hands to stay in passing lanes and generate a ton of deflections. When he does steal the ball, he’s great in transition and can finish with authority.

Simply put, Thompson gets it defensively. He plays well within a system and knows his assignment. He often bails teammates out as a helpside defender and blocks quite a few shots of players he’s not even guarding.

There are times when the Overtime Elite prospect does rely on athleticism too much on defense and is undisciplined, but that shouldn’t be too worrisome given he’ll be in a more concrete role and scheme at the next level.

While Thompson doesn’t have the offensive upside of his twin brother, Amen, he’s still not a bad prospect on that end. In fact, he has the better jumper of the two as of today. To be clear, Ausar Thompson is not an efficient shooter, but he is the better of the twins right now.

The 3-point shot for Thompson is slowly progressing, but he’s shown more material improvement in the mid-range of late which is promising. He’s also a crafty finisher around the rim and uses some unorthodox hook shots and athletic finger rolls to generate points in the paint.

Again, this Thompson twin is more of an off-ball wing, but he does have a good handle for his size and is a decent passer. He can be turnover prone is generally a solid facilitator relative to other wing prospects.

Given he’s 6-foot-7 with good bounce, Thompson is also a quality rebounder.

Overall, Thompson has natural feel and tools make him an elite defensive prospect. He’s on track to becoming a better scorer, but still doesn’t project to be the top offensive option on an NBA team right now.

Playing with Overtime Elite makes scouting Thompson a bit different for NBA teams. The former five-star recruit might be missing out on playing against top level competition with high stakes. Additionally, he’s a bit older than some of the other top prospects in this upcoming class, which may or may not matter at all.

The Thompson twins went to high school in Florida, but grew up in Oakland. They’re following in the footsteps of their older brother, Troy Thompson, who played at both the college and G League levels.

Early lottery pick in 2023 NBA Draft.

