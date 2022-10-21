Cameron Boozer Emerges As Potential Top High School Prospect, Regardless of Class

Standing at 6-foot-8, Cameron Boozer is one of the most versatile high school players in the entire country. Despite being the tallest player on the court most of the time that he's on the floor, the sophomore has guard skills and projects to be an elite point forward at the highest level.

The son of former NBA great Carlos Boozer, the 15-year-old is starting to make the case of being the best high school prospect in the country, irrespective of class. Earlier this week, Boozer produced 28 points, 20 rebounds, five assists while shooting 58.8% from the floor in a preseason game on the Overtime Elite circuit.

This incredible performance came right after a 23 point and 13 rebound outing in a win over Sierra Canyon in Border League last weekend. He also got busy on the defensive end in that matchup, notching four steels and three blocks.

Boozer will have the opportunity to attend any school in the country that he wants, assuming the opportunity to go straight to the NBA from high school isn't on the table at that point. His twin brother, Cayden, isn't the caliber of prospect that Cameron is but is also emerging as a legitimate prospect in the 2025 class.

As the year goes on, Boozer will look to further dominate and establish himself as a future No. 1 overall draft pick. At the rate he's going, it appears he will have the ability to play nearly any position on both ends of the floor once he gets to the NBA level.

An elite prospect, he's got the ability to dominate the game at all levels at 15 years old.

