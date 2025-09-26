Two Breakout Sophomores Who Could Work Their Way Into NBA Draft Conversations
With only a month away from the college basketball season, scouts are beginning to organize and update their preseason big boards. While there's always a consensus top group, such as the 2026 projected top-three of AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer, and Darryn Peterson (in no particular order), every year players emerge and solidify themselves into draft conversations. Below we take a look at two rising sophomores who have the opportunity to work their way into NBA Draft conversations this upcoming season.
Jackson McAndrew, Creighton
McAndrew is a 6-foot-10 rising sophomore who averaged 7.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 0.4 assists, and 0.5 stocks per game last season. He also converted 61.5% of his attempts at the rim (39 attempts) and 35.4% of his threes (195 attempts).
He's an elite shooter and fluid mover at his size and, while his game is raw at the moment, he has a similar draft profile to a player like Johnny Furphy. McAndrew turns 20 years old later this month. If he can improve his defense, he can work his way into NBA Draft conversations this upcoming season.
Mikey Lewis, Saint Mary's
Lewis is a 6-foot-3, 180-pound guard who averaged 8.2 points, 1.7 rebounds, 0.6 assists, and 0.9 stocks in only 16 minutes per game last season. Additionally, the rising sophomore recorded a solid 2.6 steal percentage and 1.5 block percentage while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc on high volume (17.4 three point attempts per 100 possessions | 155 total three point attempts). While his finishing numbers could improve, as he only converted 42.9% of his 42 total rim attempts, he converted 45% of his non-rim twos (60 attempts) last season.
Overall, his production when on the floor resulted in the 16th-highest Box Plus-Minus amongst freshmen who played at least 30% of their team's minutes last season. In this category, his 6.4 Box Plus-Minus was tied with Tahaad Pettiford and ranked directly under Morez Johnson Jr (6.7 Box Plus-Minus) and Tre Johnson (6.6 Box Plus-Minus). He had a higher Box Plus-Minus than Isaiah Evans (17th-ranked at 6.1 Box Plus-Minus), Christian Anderson (18th-ranked at 5.9 Box Plus-Minus), Jayden Quaintance (20th-ranked at 5.4 Box Plus-Minus), and Kasparas Jakucionis (21st-ranked 5.4 Box Plus-Minus), for context.
Lastly, Lewis was impressive back at Prolific Prep as well, showcasing shooting ability and off-ball defensive activity -- such as stunting at drivers. Look for Lewis to enter NBA Draft conversations as his minutes increase this upcoming season.