Two Breakout Sophomores Who Could Work Their Way Into NBA Draft Conversations

Below we take a look at two potential breakout sophomores who are 2026 NBA Draft prospects to watch this upcoming season.

Jordan Monaco

Mar 22, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; Creighton Bluejays forward Jackson McAndrew (23) shoots the ball against Auburn Tigers guard Chad Baker-Mazara (10) during the second half in the second round to the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Mar 22, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; Creighton Bluejays forward Jackson McAndrew (23) shoots the ball against Auburn Tigers guard Chad Baker-Mazara (10) during the second half in the second round to the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
With only a month away from the college basketball season, scouts are beginning to organize and update their preseason big boards. While there's always a consensus top group, such as the 2026 projected top-three of AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer, and Darryn Peterson (in no particular order), every year players emerge and solidify themselves into draft conversations. Below we take a look at two rising sophomores who have the opportunity to work their way into NBA Draft conversations this upcoming season.

Jackson McAndrew, Creighton

Mar 20, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; Creighton Bluejays forward Jackson McAndrew (23) celebrates after beating the Louisville Ca
Mar 20, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; Creighton Bluejays forward Jackson McAndrew (23) celebrates after beating the Louisville Cardinals in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

McAndrew is a 6-foot-10 rising sophomore who averaged 7.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 0.4 assists, and 0.5 stocks per game last season. He also converted 61.5% of his attempts at the rim (39 attempts) and 35.4% of his threes (195 attempts).

He's an elite shooter and fluid mover at his size and, while his game is raw at the moment, he has a similar draft profile to a player like Johnny Furphy. McAndrew turns 20 years old later this month. If he can improve his defense, he can work his way into NBA Draft conversations this upcoming season.

Mikey Lewis, Saint Mary's

March 11, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; St. Mary's Gaels guard Mikey Lewis (0) and forward Paulius Murauskas (23) celebrate
March 11, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; St. Mary's Gaels guard Mikey Lewis (0) and forward Paulius Murauskas (23) celebrate against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the first half in the final of the West Coast Conference tournament at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Lewis is a 6-foot-3, 180-pound guard who averaged 8.2 points, 1.7 rebounds, 0.6 assists, and 0.9 stocks in only 16 minutes per game last season. Additionally, the rising sophomore recorded a solid 2.6 steal percentage and 1.5 block percentage while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc on high volume (17.4 three point attempts per 100 possessions | 155 total three point attempts). While his finishing numbers could improve, as he only converted 42.9% of his 42 total rim attempts, he converted 45% of his non-rim twos (60 attempts) last season.

Overall, his production when on the floor resulted in the 16th-highest Box Plus-Minus amongst freshmen who played at least 30% of their team's minutes last season. In this category, his 6.4 Box Plus-Minus was tied with Tahaad Pettiford and ranked directly under Morez Johnson Jr (6.7 Box Plus-Minus) and Tre Johnson (6.6 Box Plus-Minus). He had a higher Box Plus-Minus than Isaiah Evans (17th-ranked at 6.1 Box Plus-Minus), Christian Anderson (18th-ranked at 5.9 Box Plus-Minus), Jayden Quaintance (20th-ranked at 5.4 Box Plus-Minus), and Kasparas Jakucionis (21st-ranked 5.4 Box Plus-Minus), for context.

Lastly, Lewis was impressive back at Prolific Prep as well, showcasing shooting ability and off-ball defensive activity -- such as stunting at drivers. Look for Lewis to enter NBA Draft conversations as his minutes increase this upcoming season.

Published
Jordan Monaco
JORDAN MONACO

Jordan is a senior at Cornell University where he is an analytics consultant for the men’s basketball team and Co-President of the Cornell ILR Sports Business Society. He has also interned for Sports Aptitude, where he helped interview former front office members and current professional basketball players with the goal of improving the pre-draft process.

