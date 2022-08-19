Atlantic 10: Underrated NBA Draft Prospects to Track This Season

Scouts and teams are always looking for underrated or undervalued draft prospects, especially outside of the Power Five conferences. The Atlantic 10 provides a fertile ground for those types of prospects. Here’s a quick look at two of my favorites, VCU’s Jayden Nunn and George Mason’s Josh Oduro.

Jayden Nunn (Sophomore | Virginia Commonwealth University)

6-foot-4 | 180 lbs

Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports

After a solid freshman campaign with averages of 8.6 points per game and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 36% from beyond the arc (2.9 attempts per game), Nunn is a must track NBA prospect that’s poised for a breakout sophomore year. The two-way combo guard’s first year was highlighted by an Atlantic 10 All-Rookie Team selection and scoring in double figures nine times including a career high 21 points against #22 ranked UConn and ending the year with 18 points on 6-of-10 from deep.

Nunn is a gifted scorer and smooth shooter with crisp self creation off the bounce. He’s at his best operating in PNRs (85th percentile as a PNR ball handler per Synergy) where he can score on multiple levels and has flashed passing chops. His 42% mark on pull-ups in the half court Nunn adds to his scoring versatility by being a proficient off ball threat in catch and shoots (88th percentile per Synergy).

Nunn’s defense may be my favorite part of his game. Simply put, he gets after it and has been an ideal fit in VCU’s pressure-based defense philosophy. He takes on any defensive challenge and is consistently engaged and active whether it’s at the POA, on the wing or in help (1.5spg). He’s awesome at utilizing his fluid hips and length to mirror opponents for stops and create defensive events.

From Bones Hyland, Vince Williams. Jr, Larry Sanders, and Eric Maynor, Jayden Nunn appears to be next in line amongst VCU draft picks in recent memory.

Josh Oduro (Senior | George Mason)

6’9 | 235 lbs

Tommy Gilligan / USA TODAY Sports

Although Oduro led the Atlantic 10 in scoring (17.7 per game) while finishing in the top ten in both rebounds (7.5 per game) and blocks (1.7 per game), it seemed like he never was able to generate the mainstream draft attention that his play warranted. In what should be a terrific senior season, the skilled post scorer deserves to be on draft radars all year long.

Oduro’s calling card is his post work. He’s one of, if not the best, post scorer in the country. The big has a deep bag of post moves that’s filled with counters and the ability to finish with both hands. Furthermore, he’s more than capable of finding open teammates and cutters out on back downs and in stationary situations.

Primarily a below the rim finisher, Oduro combines excellent footwork, balance and patience with touch and craft. Whether it’s quick spins, drop steps, pivot finishes, jump hooks, running hooks, or a budding face up jumper, his post scoring is a true weapon.

As he continues to make his NBA case, developing into a more reliable three point shooter will be the decider. Under Coach Kim English, Oduro has been able to expand his game and have more freedom to shoot threes. Oduro attempted a career high 48 triples (1.8 per game), way up from his previous high of 13 as a freshman.

Since his time at GMU, Oduro has significantly improved his body and conditioning and it shows in games. He’s a little more bouncy at the rim in space and more agile defending along the perimeter. His commitment to improving his body illustrates a hard worker that NBA team’s can trust to do what’s necessary to maximize his talents.

