Utah Jazz Gather 13 Unprotected or Lightly Protected First-Round Picks

Following the trades of Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Utah Jazz now have accumulated 13 unprotected or lightly protected picks through the 2029 NBA Draft.

As they look to rebuild the roster and enter a new era, the Jazz are set up for a ton of success. Not only did Utah gain all of these future draft picks during the offseason in these two trades and others, but they also acquired two first rounders from the recent 2022 NBA Draft in Walker Kessler (No. 22) and Ochai Agbaji (No. 14).

As such, the future is looking bright in Utah. The team may not be competitive in the short time like it has over the past several years, but in terms of rebuild success the Jazz are set up great. Even outside of Kessler and Agbaji, they're going to boast a young core that includes Collin Sexton, Lauri Markanen, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Talen Horton-Tucker, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and others.

Furthermore, Utah still has a few other pieces that will likely be flipped for even more assets in Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson and Bojan Bogdanovic.

This is a pivotal time in the history of the Jazz franchise. Not only will the picks they've acquired be key drivers of roster building moving forward, but Utah is now in a position in which its own picks should be near the top of the draft board.

The trading away of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert have legitimately changed the draft landscape over the next half decade.

