V.J. Edgecombe: Bear, Base and Bull Comparisons
NBA comparisons are hardly ever completely accurate for young prospects. However, they are still useful to contextualize the potential impact of prospects. For example, if an NBA veteran has been able to find success in a niche role, that bodes well for a prospect who plays a similar style of basketball.
In the case of V.J. Edgecombe, the Philadelphia 76ers' third overall pick, NBA comparisons have been very mixed. The 6-foot-4 guard has a well-rounded skill-set, boasting potential as a slasher, defender and shot-maker. As a result, there's plenty of uncertainty regarding the type of archetype he'll develop into, and where his primary value proposition will lie.
Only time will tell just how good the 20-year-old Edgecombe will become, but across a bear, base and bull range of outcomes, his impact could resemble that of these three NBA veterans.
Bear: Lonnie Walker IV
Walker IV's career recently transitioned from the NBA to the Israeli league. Walker IV always had the base of athleticism and shot-making to build a valuable NBA career, but was never able to find the role, nor the process to truly develop into a contributor.
Should Edgecombe face the same struggles, he could end up a similar player to Walker IV. It would likely be a dire developmental path in which he never progresses past flashes, but it has happened before with smaller wings who can't find a path to impact in the frontcourt, nor the backcourt.
Base: Malik Monk
Monk is an impactful NBA player behind the multi-faceted off-ball creator archetype he brings to the Sacramento Kings. He's a speedy slasher, versatile shot-maker and shrewd passer who brings offensive value from the back-court without being a high-volume ball-handler.
Edgecombe can follow a similar path if the former Baylor Bear continues to season his shooting ability and decision-making. His impact would likely contain more defense and less playmaking than Monk, but the similarities apply as they're both smaller off-ball wings.
Bull: Victor Oladipo
Prime Victor Oladipo was one of the very best players in the NBA in 2018. He was a versatile scorer, impactful playmaker, and elite defender for the Indiana Pacers. The former Indiana Hoosier brought the downhill physicality and tenacious defense of a forward with the speedy on-ball creation and facilitation of a smaller guard.
If Edgecombe can take meaningful strides as a handler, continue his upward progression as a shooter and convert his outstanding defensive tools into an elite impact, his bull case resembles that of prime Oladipo. Prime Oladipo was one of the fifteen best players in the league, and while it would take a good amount of meaningful development, Edgecombe could become something similar.