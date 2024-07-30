Will Reed Sheppard Keep The Rockets From Accelerating Their Timeline?
The Houston Rockets have long been rumored to be into the idea of accelerating their timeline, showing interest in multiple veterans, such as Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell, and Mikal Bridges. Given that the franchise spent big on both Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks last summer, it's a rumor that makes sense on the surface.
However, the team didn't spend the summer star-hunting. They instead drafted Reed Sheppard, a combo guard with enormous two-way potential, which begs the question: Did the acquisition of Sheppard convince the Rockets to stay patient?
Even before they selected the former Kentucky guard at No. 3 overall in June's draft, the team had a stable young core in place, led by Alperen Şengün, Jalen Green, Tari Eason, Jabari Smith, Cameron Whitmore, and Amen Thompson.
The addition of Sheppard makes that young core one of the league's most intriguing, even if the Rockets have basically trained their fans to not get invested due to the amount of rumors they keep finding themselves in. Sheppard is a sweet-shooting, playmaking guard. He's able to generate steals, is a sneaker shot-blocker, and sports an overall high IQ of the game. He might be the link who ties everyone together, and catapults the Rockets higher.
Thompson, who isn't much of a shooter, can now operate alongside Sheppard without relinquishing much space. Eason, a formidable energy player with strong defensive upside, can lean into his defensive gifts next to Sheppard and help build something noteworthy.
Şengün, the star of the team, will now have a legitimate long-distance shooter to play with, presumably offering him more space near the paint.
Sheppard's two-way capabilities flat-out allow him to work in multiple lineups, something the Rockets have sorely missed. They still a few more players to round out their games as to make them dangerous, as the team is loaded with one-way players, but given how young the group is, that's not an unrealistic outcome.
It's interesting to think about the perceived weak draft class of 2024. Yes, it still has a lot to prove, but Sheppard going to Houston appears - on paper - to be such a strong fit, that it's difficult to envision it not working out.
If Sheppard starts off the season looking like a seasoned pro, and becomes one of the most utilized players on the roster and a Swiss army knife, it might be enough for the Rockets to finally, and once for all, forego the ridiculous idea of acceleration.
Unless noted otherwise, all stats via NBA.com, PBPStats, Cleaning the Glass or Basketball-Reference. All salary information via Spotrac. All odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
