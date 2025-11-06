3 Under-the-Radar Veteran Draft Prospects Shine in Wednesday NCAA Action
The NCAA basketball season is finally underway, and after a few big games on the first two nights of the 2025-26 campaign, Wednesday evening's slate was much quieter.
Monday saw BYU freshman AJ Dybantsa turn in a solid performance against Villanova, while Cameron Boozer and Duke met Texas on Tuesday.
There weren't any potential top picks in action on Wednesday, but there were a few players who have the potential to play their way into the 2026 NBA Draft class.
Kanon Catchings, Georgia
The Bulldogs sophomore recorded 14 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks and 0 turnovers while shooting 6-of-11 from the field, 0-of-5 from beyond the arc and 2-of-2 from the charity stripe in 20 minutes during Georgia's win against Maryland Eastern Shore.
Listed at 6-foot-9 and 220 pounds, Catchings spent the 2024-25 season at BYU, where he averaged 7.2 points and 2.2 rebounds per game while shooting 41.1% from the field and 35% from 3-point range.
Tucker DeVries, Indiana
DeVries tallied 18 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, a steal and 3 turnovers while shooting 7-of-13 from the field and 4-of-8 from deep in 30 minutes during the Hoosiers' win against Alabama A&M.
Listed at 6-foot-7 and 225 pounds, DeVries is in his fifth season of college basketball after spending three years at Drake before transferring to West Virginia for the 2024-25 campaign.
An injury limited the veteran to eight games in 2024-25, but the son of Indiana head coach Darian DeVries averaged 14.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocks while shooting 41.2% from the field and 47.3% from beyond the arc on 6.9 attempts per contest.
Lamar Wilkerson, Indiana
Wilkerson notched 19 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals and a turnover while shooting 7-of-13 from the field, 4-of-10 from 3-point range and 1-of-1 from the free-throw line in 27 minutes.
After starting his career at Three Rivers College, Wilkerson spent the past three years at Sam Houston State. In 2024-25 with the Bearkats, the sharpshooter averaged 20.5 points, 4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 47.7% from the field and 44.5% from beyond the arc on 7.7 attempts per game.
Listed at 6-foot-6 and 205 pounds, Wilkerson's size and shooting prowess could be enough to garner attention from NBA scouts. While his age could be a concern for teams, a big season in the Big 10 could be enough to earn the two-time All-CUSA honoree a spot in the 2026 NBA Draft.
