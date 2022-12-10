NBA Draft Scouting Report: Ohio State’s Brice Sensabaugh

Brice Sensabaugh

Wing | Ohio State

Height: 6’6” | Weight: 235 lbs

2023 Draft Age: 19.65

Prospect Profile

Although he wasn’t on the radar as a potential first-round pick entering his freshman season, Sensabaugh has been fantastic and better than expected, which has catapulted him into the conversation.

With great size at 6-foot-6, he can play as an off-ball guard or on the wing. That versatility and size translate on both ends, which should be attractive to NBA teams.

Not only does Sensabaugh have the height, but he’s also built like a professional and is extremely strong.

A three-level scorer, the freshman is a walking bucket that has been a catalyst for the Buckeyes’ offense all season. His jumper is smooth and one of the better looking strokes in the country. His range is deep, which should translate at the next level.

Although he’s a natural scorer that can create for himself, he needs to improve as a facilitator. Sensabaugh won’t be asked to be a lead guard at the NBA level, but does sometimes have poor shot selection and gets tunnel vision.

Regardless, his build and versatility give him upside as a solid two-way player at the next level. He has ideal positional size to make an impact in the NBA, and is young enough that he’s absolutely just scratching the surface of his potential.

Sensabaugh also isn’t scared of the big moments, as he is a legitimate shot maker in the clutch. That’s something that can’t be taught, which will be attractive to NBA teams.

If his play continues at this rate and he has a good pre-draft process, there’s a real chance Sensabaugh goes in the first round.

The former Gatorade Player of the Year in Florida has been one of the big surprises of this college season. He of course had talent coming in, but wasn’t expected to be this good so early.

Similar to Ohio State guards of the past, Sensabaugh will look to be one of the biggest risers of this class relative to pre-season expectations where he was pinned as someone that could need multiple college seasons to make the jump.

Highlights

Draft Projection

Late First Early or Second-Round Pick in 2023 NBA Draft.

2023 Big Board

