NBA Draft Scouting Report: Syracuse's Chris Bell
Player Info
Chris Bell
Wing | Syracuse
Height: 6'7” | Weight: 195 lbs
2025 Draft Age: 22.36
Prospect Profile
A junior wing at Syracuse, Bell is a tremendous shooter with the perimeter skills to make an impact at the NBA level. With another year of development, he could be an intriguing 3-and-D prospect in June’s draft.
Again, Bell is most known for his shooting. He’s a great floor spacer with good positional size who shoots on high volume. Most of his shots from the floor come from beyond the arc, but he does have other ways he can score the ball when given the opportunity. He is also a good free throw shooter as well, and his shooting mechanics from the line are smooth and fluid. When Bell gets hot, he can completely change a game from beyond this arc with his effortless and repeatable stroke. He is most effective off-ball with teammates setting him up, but he is comfortable handling on his own. He may not be a self-creator today, but is a decent straight-line driver.
To take that next step, Bell will need to show that he’s more than just a spot-up shooter. He needs to be a more effective rebounder and better connective passer. He also needs to get stronger, which will help him on both ends with physicality.
Bell is an improving defender but needs to become more consistent and productive on that end to round out his game. That should be a big focus this season for him, as the ability to guard at least two positions will completely change his outlook and projection at the next level. Being impactful on both ends would be a huge advantage.
A former four-star recruit, his father — Charlie Bell — played college basketball at Loyola. He’s the ideal wing size and archetype for the modern NBA and has basketball in his genetics. With a quality junior season, Bell could be a riser on draft boards.
Highlights
Draft Projection
Potential Second-Round Pick in 2025 NBA Draft.
2025 Big Board
Want to know more about other potential 2025 NBA Draft prospects and where they might get selected? Check out our Draft Digest Big Board.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.
For a free account and access to Cerebro Sports, the largest Basketball Player Database in the world, sign up here.