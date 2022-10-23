NBA Draft Scouting Report: Virginia’s Kadin Shedrick

Kadin Shedrick

Forward | Virginia

Height: 6’11” | Weight: 230 lbs

2023 Draft Age: 21.91

By Pat McDonogh / USA TODAY NETWORK

Prospect Profile

Kadin Shedrick checks many of the boxes teams are looking for in a NBA big from a physical tools perspective. Standing at 6-foot-11 with a 7-foot plus wingspan and broad shoulders alongside fluid movement skills, mobility and above-the-rim athleticism, there is no questioning his eye-catching, translatable tools.

It’s one thing to possess desirable physical tools, but another to actually use them effectively. Shedrick leverages his size, length, and athleticism to produce on both ends of the floor from fearsome blocks, gazelle-like floor runs and rim rattling dunks.

Shedrick’s frame and physicality allow him to be an effective screener when he’s active and consistently seeks to make contact. Screening with energy and intention like below can be a staple of his game.

Up until age 15, baseball was his main sport, operating as a first baseman and pitcher. Considering the agility and footwork required at first base and the importance of hand-eye coordination as both a fielder and hitter, baseball likely aided the development of his functional athleticism.

Given Shedrick’s tools and production, he’s in the mold of the athletic big whose primary focus is to finish at the rim, block shots and run the floor. This has been his role from day one at Virginia and it won't change in the NBA unless his jumper improves.

Shedrick isn't a shot creator and relies on others for scoring chances. He thrives as a finisher when the table is set for him on drop offs, lobs and rim runs while being active on the offensive glass for putback opportunities.

With his size, mobility, instincts, and timing, Shedrick has emerged as one of the ACC’s best rim protectors.

Like most freshman, particularly bigs, Shedrick entered college with the need to add more strength and mature muscle to his frame. He enrolled at Virginia in 2019 at 208 pounds and is currently listed 231 pounds, despite a battle with mononucleosis during his redshirt freshman season that resulted in him weighing as low as 198 pounds and appearing in just 11 games and averaging 7.8 minutes per contest.

It’s worth giving credit to Shedrick and Mike Curtis, Virginia's head strength and conditioning coach, for the tremendous work done to not only re-gain the weight and strength lost, but to continue to add while maintaining Shedrick’s mobility.

The major obstacle to Shedrick leaping onto the draft scene this season is foul trouble. So far in his career, he’s proven to be relatively foul prone. It seems like he was constantly battling early foul trouble and being pulled from the game. Last season, Shedrick averaged just under three fouls (2.8) in 20.8 minutes per game.

Usually, it’s a combination of being overzealous on shot block attempts, being out of position or being a little too handsy. The logical consequence of consistently being in foul trouble is a lack of minutes and rhythm, both of which aren't ideal to maximizing opportunities.

Even if his tendency to foul still rears its ugly head this season, I’m still buying his NBA tools and role, progressive development, and significant role on a veteran Virginia team as reasons Kadin Shedrick takes the leap on draft radars.

Highlights

Draft Projection

Potential Second-Round Pick in 2023 NBA Draft.

2023 Big Board

Want to know more about other potential 2023 NBA Draft prospects? Check out our Draft Digest Big Board.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.