Rookie Fit Preview: Beauchamp to Benefit From Bucks' Strong Development

A mainstay title contender with superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks drafted one rookie in MarJon Beauchamp in the 2022 NBA Draft, but he could have a tough time breaking into meaningful minutes.

The Rookie Class

MarJon Beauchamp (F | No. 24 Overall)

A dynamic, rangy wing who will likely make his name excelling on the defensive end of the court. Beauchamp has great size and fluid mobility, but can certainly stand to improve in several areas, especially scoring the basketball.

Roles and Opportunities

With a wide variety of various veteran archetypes, the Bucks again will have a healthy amount of depth on their roster.

With wing-types like Khris Middleton, Pat Connaughton and Wesley Matthews, it could be hard for Beauchamp to slip seamlessly into the lineup.

But, Beauchamp does offer plenty of defensive versatility packed within his 6-foot-6 frame. Middleton is a mainstay in the starting lineup, but Connaughton and Matthews don't offer a ton of flexibility defensively.

Beauchamp is also an experienced enough player that the rookie sheen won't last long. At 21-years-old, Beauchamp was one of the older first round draftees, and could make a decent impact if he's able to see the court.

Projections

All things considered, it's likely Beauchamp won't see the court a ton for the 2021 NBA champions in year one.

But being relegated to the G League and playing late minutes for staunch defensive squad teaming with talent like the Bucks isn't all bad.

Beauchamp will likely spend his first season with inconsistent minutes here and there, but in the least benefit from Milwaukee's strong recent developmental stretch.

As a rangy wing, Beauchamp is exactly the type of player Milwaukee could help blossom into a hyper-productive piece.

There's a chance Beauchamp wows early and can earn some situational play here-and-there, but I wouldn't count strongly on that come Playoffs time.

