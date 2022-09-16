Rookie Fit Preview: Can Moussa Diabate Crack the Clippers' Rotation?

After missing out on the Playoffs in the 2021-22 season, the Los Angeles Clippers will look to get back into the mix in 2022-23 with a roster resurgence.

Led by Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the Clippers will have a host of talent, but will have to figure out how to put it together with few real on-court minutes.

The Rookie Class

Moussa Diabate (F-C | No. 43 Overall)

A lengthy, high-energy big man whose skills could take awhile to hone before he's able to make an impact for Los Angeles.

Roles and Opportunities

With aging stars and the selection of just one second round rookie in 2022, it's clear the Clippers are all in on their current roster.

While they haven't quite put it together enough in order to overcome the Western Conference Finals hump, Los Angeles' talent stacks up with any team in the league.

For that reason, it will be hard for former Michigan center Moussa Diabate to break into a valuable role outside of G League minutes and the occasional endgame. But there's a few things that could get him on the court sooner than expected.

Outside of Ivica Zubac, Diabate is the only other player capable of giving true backup center minutes. At 6-foot-11, he's the second tallest player on the team, and has some of the post-game to match.

Projections

Los Angeles would likely be better served finding a cheap backup center on a minimum contract, but Diabate could easily serve that role just fine.

He's high energy and has a strong defensive motor, and while he's not uber-talented yet, those traits have carried players far in the past.

Diabate is an exceptional athlete with solid speed and strength. But a lack of true feel for the game could just make him a tough play in the crunch-time and later in the season.

Los Angeles will likely use him situationally until it can gauge just how impactful he'll be in his early years. Regardless, the Clippers have a nice overall piece to eventually add to the rotation in the coming years.

