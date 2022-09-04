Rookie Fit Preview: Dyson Daniels Will be Key Cog in Pelicans’ Lineup

Widely regarded as having one of the better returns on draft night 2022, the Pelicans rookies will potentially be the most impactful coming into the season.

Headlined by G-League prospect Dyson Daniels and Ohio State standout EJ Liddell, New Orleans could very well have left the 2022 NBA Draft with two eventual rotational pieces en route to a 22-23 playoff hunt.

The Rookie Class

Dyson Daniels (Guard | No. 8 Overall)

A lengthy hybrid guard who saw a growth spurt in the pre-draft process, Daniels could very well be the best perimeter defender in the class, and has shown promise on the offensive end as well, especially in a playmaker role.

EJ Liddell (Guard | No. 41 overall)

Liddell likely saw the largest slide on draft night. An overly productive hybrid at Ohio State, Liddell projects to be a solid piece for the Pelicans rotation down the road. Liddell tore his ACL in New Orleans’ Summer League stint, and will be out indefinitely.

Karlo Matkovic (Forward | No. 52 overall)

A draft-and-stash Croatian center who wowed the Pelicans with hard work and some all-around skill in the pre-draft process.

Roles and Opportunities

The Pelicans are one of the more interesting teams heading into the 2022-23 season. Last season, they ended up making the playoffs, but were still rewarded with a high draft pick due to the blockbuster Anthony Davis-Lakers trade.

This season, with superstar Zion Williamson back in action, it’s likely they’ll go full-steam-ahead to the playoffs, meaning minutes for younger players could be harder to come by.

Luckily for Daniels, his defensive skill and instincts are exactly the type that will keep young players on the court, a la Herb Jones. Daniels won’t likely start out the gate, but he’ll certainly be a valuable rotation piece early on.

Being able to roll out lineups featuring Daniels, Jones and Jose Alvarado will create defensive nightmares for the opposition.

Due to various factors, Liddell and Matkovic aren’t likely to see time in the 2022-23 season.

Projections

Flat out, Daniels is one of the more talented players in the 2022 NBA Draft. He’ll immediately thrive as a passer, defender and secondary playmaker in the NBA.

But the accolades could be harder to come by for Daniels, who enters the season as one of the only top-10 2022 draftees to be on a team in the playoff hunt.

New Orleans could take several different paths with Daniels. He could immediately plug in as a defensive-minded, do-it-all role player. Or with careful development in key areas, he could blossom into a major cog for perennial contenders.

The latter would be a much longer process, and one that would require a much more patient initial few years with Daniels. But one that could reap rewards later down the line.

Regardless, I see Daniels having a solid, but relatively un-flashy debut season.

