Rookie Fit Preview: Max Christie Offers Future Upside for Lakers

After missing out on a first round selection in the 2022 NBA Draft via the Anthony Davis trade, Los Angeles took a big swing on a high upside prospect in the second round.

While the Lakers likely have high, playoff-bound hopes for the 2022-23 season, Max Christie could find a way to squeeze himself into some minutes.

The Rookie Class

Max Christie (G | No. 35 Overall)

A highly-touted, lanky guard who has a fluid handle and shooting stroke, but saw plenty of inconsistent play in his lone season with Michigan State.

Roles and Opportunities

The Lakers are in ultimate win-now mode. With aging superstar LeBron James, injury riddled Anthony Davis, some declining veterans and a swath of role players, Los Angeles won't settle for another unsuccessful season.

After acquiring Patrick Beverly, it's likely the Lakers aren't done going after win-now assets yet. Armed with two first round selections, they could opt to go after packages from Brooklyn, Indiana or various others.

Regardless, as a bit of a swing prospect, Christie is going to have a fitting into any variation of current or future rosters for awhile.

Christie has a pure shot form, but saw extremely inconsistent shooting numbers with the Spartans. Consistency from the arc is a sure-fire way for any player to insert themselves into a lineup.

Projections

Unless the Lakers roster doesn't become any clearer, there's a chance Christie could get more time than anticipated. But the most likely option is that he's relegated to the G League or late minutes to hone his swing skills.

Christie is great at getting to his spots. He's a shifty shooting guard who's as fluid as they come in the midrange, on the perimeter and even as a cutter. But his lack of strength could be a real issue at the next level.

If there's any definitive skill that will keep Christie off the court, it will be defense. In college he struggled mightily against certain matchups, but showed flashes of being able to use his length to his advantage.

Christie impact likely won't be measurable in year one, but with some key development in swing areas, he could be a solid piece to add to the rotation for years to come.

