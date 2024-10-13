Tyler Kolek Is NBA Ready
Coming out of Marquette of the Big East Conference, point guard Tyler Kolek led the NCAA with 7.7 assists per game as a senior and finished as one of the top point guards in the nation. His accolades went beyond the simple assist mark, as he finished as a second-team All-American and first-team all-Big East.
Drafted by the Knicks with the 34th-overall pick, Kolek has made an immediate impact off the bench in the two preseason games in which he's played. His first performance, on October 6, was more focused on his shooting, hitting three of five three-point attempts, one of which was off of a live dribble. Finishing with 11 points in 14 minutes, he also recorded two steals, one where he read a pass and picked it off, and another where he stripped opposing rookie Tidjane Salaun on a drive to the basket and pushed it down court for a transition possession. He also blocked a shot from KJ Simpson.
His second game was even more impressive – he scored 15 points and dished five assists in 17 minutes, showing off a litany of skills that will translate to the regular season. One of his dimes was a behind-the-back relay to Cam Payne for an open three-pointer. He also scored off of a dribble drive where he pulled up from the paint and hit a midrange jumper, demonstrating his scoring acumen.
Kolek will learn a lot playing behind Knicks star point guard Jalen Brunson, who is similarly undersized but makes his offense work for him despite being at a disadvantage physically. His craftiness and basketball IQ is something that has been on display not just in preseason, but in Summer League as well. There are certain things that can't be taught in basketball, and feel, as well as instinct, are two of those things.
While he will be competing with Miles McBride as well as the aforementioned Payne, Kolek is just too good not to get minutes early on in his career. His experience and age also lend themselves to high-level point guard play, meaning that Knicks fans will see more of Kolek than one might typically assume given his draft position as an early second-rounder in his rookie season.
