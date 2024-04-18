2x NBA All-Star Reveals Reason for Disliking LeBron James
Not many people in NBA history dislike LeBron James as much as 2x NBA-AlNBA All-Star Joakim Noah. So much so, that nearly a decade after their beef, Noah still hasn't squashed it with James.
On the newest episode of The OGs with Mike Miller and Udonis Haslem, Noah opened up about his beef with LeBron James and why he dislikes him.
"Nope, we haven't," Noah said about squashing his beef with LeBron James.
"People have to understand that it had nothing to do with Cleveland. It had everything to do with that mother*****r, LeBron James! Every year you're losing, you know you have to get through him. That's where it came from, like, LeBron was so good, he was stunting on us. He was stunting on us. He over here dancing before the game. I see this sh*t, this sh*t drove me fu**ng nuts! So I had to let em know."
In all honesty, Noah's dislike comes more from the fact that he couldn't beat LeBron James and that LeBron would have fun doing it at the same time. If the Chicago Bulls ever beat the Cleveland Cavaliers or Miami Heat, Joakim Noah probably wouldn't have as much hostility toward James.
Joakin Noah is 39 years old, and LeBron James is 39 years old. While everyone loves old-fashioned sports beef, it may be time for both sides to let this one go.
