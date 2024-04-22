Former All-NBA Star Makes Strong Victor Wembanyama Statement
During a recent episode of the The OGs Show, former All-NBA star Joakim Noah was asked what current player he would like to play with, and said San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama.
"I'm seeing f--king Wemby do sh-t I've never seen before," Noah said.
Detailing a recent game against the Memphis Grizzlies when Wembanyama slowed a 3-on-1 fast-break, Noah said it was unlike anything he had ever seen on a basketball court.
"Shoutout to Wemby, man. The sh-t that Wemby is doing right now I've never seen before on a basketball court," Noah added.
Wembanyama is already one of the league's top defensive players, being recently named a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year. While the Spurs have a long way to go before they are a real force in the Western Conference, Wembanyama is the type of talent who can expedite that process.
Noah was a dominant defensive player in his day as well, making three All-Defensive teams and winning Defensive Player of the Year in 2014. A defensive tandem of Noah and Wembanyama would be lethal, so it makes sense why the former Defensive Player of the Year chose the Spurs star as the one current player he would most like to play with.
Noah spent 13 years in the NBA, playing for the Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, LA Clippers, and Memphis Grizzlies.
