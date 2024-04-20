Former NBA Player Reacts to Caitlin Clark's Massive Nike Deal
It was reported earlier this week by Shams Charania of The Athletic that WNBA star Caitlin Clark is nearing a deal with Nike worth over $20M, and will also be receiving a signature shoe. Clark is one of the most incredible basketball players in the world right now, and is also one of the most popular players as well.
Prior to the news of Clark's Nike deal, her WNBA contract from the Indiana Fever went viral:
Set to make $338,056 in four years with the Fever, Clark's WNBA contract was shocking to many. During a recent episode of FanDuel's Run it Back show, former Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons called out those "making fun" of Clark's contract, since she is receiving a massive deal from Nike.
"All these people making fun of [Caitlin Clark's] WNBA salary, eat sh-t, because she's making more money than you, so keep hating," Parsons said. "... I hope this is just the beginning of these girls getting these massive deals."
Clark certainly has the opportunity to continue paving the way for the next generation of WNBA stars, along with several other incredible players who were selected in this draft. For Parsons, he hopes this is just the beginning for women's basketball when it comes to landing big time deals with brands like Nike and others.
Related Articles
Lakers Player Slams Dillon Brooks for LeBron James Antics
Major Development in Ja Morant's Friend's Criminal Charges Revealed
Boston Celtics Star Gets Honest About Relationship With Marcus Smart