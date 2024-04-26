Former NBA Player's Honest Darvin Ham Statement During Lakers-Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets are up 3-0 on the Los Angeles Lakers, which is increasing the noise surrounding Lakers head coach Darvin Ham and the organization's plans for him beyond this season. Several reports have indicated the Lakers are committed to Ham even if the team has an early exit, but it still remains to be seen if that is indeed the case.
During a recent episode of FanDuel's Run It Back show, former Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons defended Ham, saying no coach would lead this Lakers roster to a series win over Denver.
"Find me anybody in the world that can coach this Lakers team to victory against this Denver Nuggets team," Parsons said... "There's no coach that can coach that to beat that team."
While some fans have pushed back against Parsons' comments, he does have a point about the current gap between LA and Denver. While many of their matchups have been close for much of the game, Denver has another gear they can go to that the Lakers seemingly do not have. Could a new coach change this for the Lakers? It seems unlikely when looking at the difference between these two rosters.
If the Lakers are swept by Denver in consecutive seasons, it will be very interesting to see what the organization does with this roster and coaching staff.
