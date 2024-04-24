Former NBA Player's Controversial Statement on Damian Lillard and Bucks
Just a few days ago, the Milwaukee Bucks seemed like the favorite over the Indiana Pacers. Without Giannis Antetokounmpo, the team decimated the Indiana Pacers in Game 1. Now that Indiana took over in Game 2, it seems like that narrative has changed.
Former Memphis Grizzlies player Chandler Parsons gave a somewhat controversial opinion on the Milwaukee Bucks during FanDuel's Run it Back show.
"It's funny how it just shifts," Parsons said. "This was all Milwaukee first game, Damian Lillard punched them in the mouth and we thought he was going to continue to do this. He played really good last night, too. With no Giannis, I don't see there a way in hell that this team beats the Indiana Pacers... I'm telling you right now, without Giannis, there's no chance they win this series."
While the Pacers may have stolen homecourt from the Bucks, the series is still only 1-1 right now. It's way too early to completely write off the Milwaukee Bucks. Especially, a team that has Damian Lillard, Khris Middleton, Bobby Portis, and the rest of the supporting lineup.
Throughout Damian Lillard's playoff career, he's averaged 26 points, 6.2 assists, and 4.5 rebounds on 41/37/89 shooting. This season in two games, he's averaged 34.5 points, 4.0 assists, and 5.0 rebounds on 47/50/94 shooting. That's just not the type of player you want to completely write off after a two game sample size.
