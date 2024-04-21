Former NBA Star Reacts to Anthony Edwards Dominating Phoenix Suns
The Minnesota Timberwolves took Game 1 from the Phoenix Suns on Saturday, getting a dominant performance from star guard Anthony Edwards. Finishing with 33 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 steals, Edwards was the best player on the floor.
Going right at Kevin Durant, who Edwards admitted after the game is his favorite player of all-time, the Timberwolves star showed off his fearlessness on the game's biggest stage. The talk of the NBA world right now, Edwards got a reaction from former NBA star and Memphis Grizzlies guard Gilbert Arenas, who shared the following:
Edwards looks ready to take that next jump and help lead the Timberwolves to a deep playoff run. Minnesota is no longer content with just making the playoffs, as they expect to compete for a title this season. Defeating these Suns will be no easy task, as there is a lot of firepower on their side, but the Timberwolves have one of the best overall rosters in the league, and also have the top-end talent to compete with teams like Phoenix.
This should be a very fun series between two talented teams with championship aspirations. Durant has yet to win another title since leaving Golden State, and may be running out of opportunities to do so with young teams like Minnesota looking ready to take that next step.
