Former NBA Stars Makes Controversial Suggestion for Phoenix Suns
The series between the Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves has arguably been the most surprising series of these NBA Playoffs. The Suns swept the Timberwolves 3-0 in the regular season, but find themselves down 2-0 in the series, getting dominated both times.
While the Phoenix Suns still aren't completely out of the series, it's definitely starting to feel a bit helpless. One former NBA All-Star believes there's one adjustment that the Phoenix Suns can make to stand a chance, but it's a bit unconventional.
On the newest episodes of Gils Arena, Gilbert Arenas suggested that the Phoenix Suns need to play Bol Bol in the series. In the eyes of the former Memphis Grizzlies guard, Bol Bol can change the outcome of the series.
"Right now, with the talent that's on the floor, and you look at this bench, there's only one guy who can actually change the outcome of this series - and that is Bol Bol," Arenas said. "His skill level is unmatched."
This season, Bol Bol is averaging 5.2 points and 3.2 rebounds on 62/42/79 shooting from the field. While he won't solve all of Phoenix's problems like Arenas is suggesting, it may be worth a shot to try him in the same way that the Dallas Mavericks tried Boban Marjanovic against the Clippers in the playoffs - more like an X-Factor.
The Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves face off for Game 3 on Friday at 10:30 p.m. EST.
