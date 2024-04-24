Former NBA Star Reacts to Wild Lakers vs. Nuggets Game 2
The Denver Nuggets defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 2, erasing a 20-point deficit to get the win. Nuggets star Jamal Murray hit a game-winning jump shot over Anthony Davis to complete the comeback, capping off an impressive fourth quarter that made up for what was a tough shooting night overall.
Prior to Game 2, former NBA star and Memphis Grizzlies guard Gilbert Arenas said on his Gil’s Arena show, “If you're cutting out the perimeter, Jokic just goes down low. If you try to double, everyone knows how to cut... With the Lakers, and a lot of teams, if you cut off LeBron, no one knows how to do anything else... If [Anthony Davis] was like Jokic, 'I'm gonna play down low, and then I start eating here.' Eventually they're like, 'Oh sh-t. Now I'm gonna double.' Now it's, 'Here Rui, here Prince, ya'll get open shots.' There's these different types of games they can play, and Jokic is showing you all of it in the same game. Different quarters he is doing something different."
Following Game 2, Arenas simply quote Tweeted his initial comments with this statement:
As Arenas mentioned, the Nuggets just have too many weapons and ways to win games. It all starts with Nikola Jokic, who is the best player in basketball, and is able to get his teammates going.
This was an incredible game that ended in absolute heartbreak for the Lakers as they take an 0-2 deficit back to Los Angeles.
