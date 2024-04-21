All Grizzlies

Former NBA Star's Controversial Statement After Lakers vs. Nuggets Game 1

Can the Los Angeles Lakers still take down the Denver Nuggets?

Farbod Esnaashari

Apr 20, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks on during / Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
The Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of their opening round series on Saturday night. The Lakers played well up until halftime, but fell apart in the third quarter when Denver beat them 32-18 in that frame.

The Lakers put together a bit of a run in the fourth quarter, but the Nuggets answered that perfectly to secure the win. Following the game, former NBA star and Memphis Grizzlies guard Gilbert Arenas sent out a post predicting the Lakers to win this series in seven games:

Needless to say, this is a controversial take from Arenas. In order for the Lakers to win this series, they will need to first start by winning a single game against the Nuggets, which is something they have not done in their last nine meetings with this team. Swept by Denver in last year’s Western Conference finals, the Lakers were swept by them in the regular season this year, and are now down 0-1 to them in the opening round.

A lot can change after just one playoff game, but a lot will need to go right in order for the Lakers to eliminate the Nuggets in the first round. Crazier things have happened, but this Nuggets group won the title last year for a reason, and looks motivated to do so again. 

