Former NBA Star’s Viral Post After Heat vs. Celtics Game 2
With shades of last year’s Eastern Conference Finals series, the Miami Heat defeated the Boston Celtics in Wednesday night’s Game 2 behind a flurry of three-point baskets. Making a playoff franchise record 23 threes in this game, Miami tied the series at 1-1 heading home.
Following this game, former NBA star and Memphis Grizzlies guard Gilbert Arenas shared this post on X (formerly known as Twitter):
As previously mentioned, this game had shades of last year’s Eastern Conference Finals series between Boston and Miami, when the Heat took a commanding 3-0 lead behind incredible shooting from beyond the arc. While Boston came all the way back to tie this series at 3-3, they fell in Game 7, and the Heat went on to face the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals.
Boston is certainly hoping this is not a repeat of last season, as they will now have to regroup and figure out how to stop the Heat when they head to Miami for games three and four.
Many were excited for this series between Boston and Miami, and it looks like it could end up being another fun one. While the Celtics are still heavily favored, as the should be considering the regular season they had, the Heat will look to make life as difficult for them as possible in this series.
