All Grizzlies

Ja Morant Makes Major Announcement

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has signed with a new agency

Farbod Esnaashari

Dec 26, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) looks on during
Dec 26, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) looks on during / Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has officially signed with a new agency. In a post on Thursday, LIFT Sports announced that Morant has joined their team:

On their website, LIFT Sports has a statement that reads the following:

“LIFT Sports Management, founded in 2020, is a best-in-class athlete representation agency that excels in maximizing professional opportunities for clients on and off the court. With an elevated and out-of-the-box approach, LIFT prioritizes its athletes' needs and delivers 360° service. Our results-driven mindset, attention to detail and unwavering integrity set us apart, as we continuously strive to build a diverse and disruptive team.”

LIFT has several NBA clients and brand partnerships, and now adds Morant to their team. The Grizzlies star is one of the most popular players in the entire NBA, and is primed for a big season next year.

Set to return from shoulder surgery at the start of next season, Morant will be all the way locked in on he and his team having a bounce back season. Morant’s shoulder injury and 25-game suspension limited him to just 9 games this season, but he and the Grizzlies believe something special can happen in Memphis next year. 

With new representation, Morant will enter next season as a LIFT Sports client, joining several other NBA players who are with the agency.

Related Articles

Lakers Player Slams Dillon Brooks for LeBron James Antics

Major Development in Ja Morant's Friend's Criminal Charges Revealed

Boston Celtics Star Gets Honest About Relationship With Marcus Smart

Published
Farbod Esnaashari

FARBOD ESNAASHARI

11-year veteran inside of NBA arenas. Published for ESPN, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and FanNation. Follow @Farbod_E on Twitter.