Ja Morant Makes Major Announcement
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has officially signed with a new agency. In a post on Thursday, LIFT Sports announced that Morant has joined their team:
On their website, LIFT Sports has a statement that reads the following:
“LIFT Sports Management, founded in 2020, is a best-in-class athlete representation agency that excels in maximizing professional opportunities for clients on and off the court. With an elevated and out-of-the-box approach, LIFT prioritizes its athletes' needs and delivers 360° service. Our results-driven mindset, attention to detail and unwavering integrity set us apart, as we continuously strive to build a diverse and disruptive team.”
LIFT has several NBA clients and brand partnerships, and now adds Morant to their team. The Grizzlies star is one of the most popular players in the entire NBA, and is primed for a big season next year.
Set to return from shoulder surgery at the start of next season, Morant will be all the way locked in on he and his team having a bounce back season. Morant’s shoulder injury and 25-game suspension limited him to just 9 games this season, but he and the Grizzlies believe something special can happen in Memphis next year.
With new representation, Morant will enter next season as a LIFT Sports client, joining several other NBA players who are with the agency.
