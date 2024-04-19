Memphis Grizzlies Provide Major Ja Morant Injury Update
The season is mercifully over for the injury-riddled Memphis Grizzlies, but one big question still remains for the team. When will Ja Morant return from his torn labrum surgery?
During the Memphis Grizzlies' exit interviews, Grizzlies GM Zach Kleiman gave a critical injury update on Ja Morant, even giving a brief idea of when the superstar will return.
"I would say he is expected to be fully cleared for basketball activities maybe halfway through the offseason," Kleiman said. "... He's been very diligent with his work. He's been around the team pouring into that every day."
The biggest takeaway from Kleiman's statement is that Ja Morant will be ready for full basketball action by the start of the 2024-25 NBA season. From the moment opening night hits, the Memphis Grizzlies can finally hopefully be at full strength for the first time in what feels like forever. Barring any unexpected injuries that could happen in the offseason, Memphis Grizzlies should have plenty to look forward to.
Also stated by Kleiman was the fact that the Memphis Grizzlies will be on the hunt for another big man.
"We are probably best positioned if Jaren is playing the five," Kleiman said. "From a roster-building standpoint, I think we see the value of having a more traditional or true big. We've seen Jaren successful in those type of lineups as well."
Make no mistake, the Memphis Grizzlies have a legitimate chance to be a problem next sesason.
