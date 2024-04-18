Memphis Grizzlies Star Recruits Former Teammate
The Memphis Grizzlies are trying to bounce back next season from what was a frustrating year this season. While most of what made this year frustrating for Memphis was out of the team's control, as countless injuries led to them being deep into the lottery, there is still an increased level of motivation entering next season for this group.
Having finished second in the Western Conference standings the two years prior to this season, the Grizzlies know what they are capable of. One of the players who was a big piece to those teams was Washington Wizards guard Tyus Jones.
Jones spent four seasons with the Grizzlies, and primarily served as Ja Morant's backup. In a recent post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Grizzlies star Desmond Bane made it clear that Jones can return to Memphis whenever he wants:
Jones will be a free agent this summer, and while a return to Memphis feels unlikely, perhaps it's something that both sides will consider. A huge piece to what the Grizzlies were able to accomplish during his time there, Jones will always have love from his former teammates in Memphis.
The Grizzlies have some questions to answer this summer after getting a look at several different players this season. With a solid core, Memphis will look to surround them with the best supporting cast possible.
