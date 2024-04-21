NBA Champion Sends Unexpected Message to NBA's Youngest Player
The NBA is a league of brotherhood and building relationships. Many times, older players will go out of their way to mentor a younger one, making sure the future of the league is bright. Khris Middleton may not be a member of the Memphis Grizzlies, but he wants to make sure the NBA's youngest player has a mentor.
During GG Jackson's exit interview with the Memphis Grizzlies, he revealed that he received an unexpected text message from NBA champion Khris Middleton.
"A few weeks ago actually, I got a text =on my phone, and it was like, "Hey, it's K-Mid, looking forward to building a relationship with you,'" GG Jackson said. "I was like, K-Mid, that's Khris Middleton! I've got guys like that in my phone now, which is crazy."
The news absolutely elated Jackson, who couldn't wait to ask Khris Middleton for advice. At only 19 years old, GG Jackson is averaging 14.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.2 assists on 43/36/75 shooting from the field. To get advice from a player of the caliber of Khris Middleton is something that Jackson won't take for granted.
"Khris Middleton, if you're seeing this, I'm gonna be aggravating you a little bit, I'm sorry, I have that access now. I'm just gonna take full advantage."
The Memphis Grizzlies may not be in the NBA Playoffs, but they're going to be in a fantastic spot next season.
Related Articles
Lakers Player Slams Dillon Brooks for LeBron James Antics
Major Development in Ja Morant's Friend's Criminal Charges Revealed
Boston Celtics Star Gets Honest About Relationship With Marcus Smart