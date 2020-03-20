Potential No.1 Overall Draft Pick Anthony Edwards to Enter NBA Draft

The Memphis Grizzlies more than likely wont be making a selection in the 2020 NBA Draft but in the event that they miss the playoffs and lottery luck comes their way again and they land a pick in the top 4, Georgia Bulldogs guard Anthony Edwards will be available.

Potential No.1 overall draft pick Anthony Edwards is entering the NBA Draft, he told 247Sports' Evan Daniels. Edwards is currently ranked as the top prospect on Sports Illustrated's latest NBA big board. The 6'5" guard averaged 19.1 points and 5.2 rebounds per game in his lone season with the Bulldogs, shooting 40.2% from the field and 29.4% from three. He is looking to become the first Bulldog to be selected in the top five in the NBA Draft since Dominique Wilkins in 1982.

Anthony Edwards Enters 2020 NBA Draft

- Have you signed up for the AllGrizzlies Community Board? We are trying to create a new place to share posts and have intriguing and fun conversations about all things related to the Memphis Grizzlies! Once you sign up, feel free to post as you like. It is actually the best way to interact with me going forward as well. We will also be looking for group admins as well. See you soon and Go Grizz!

--We also want to know how you all are dealing with the NBA being suspended right now. How are you spending your time while there are no games being played? Post as many things as you can as well as your viewpoint on anything else that's going on with the NBA or the Grizzlies right now!--

- Anthony Sain - Memphis Grizzlies Beat Writer and Lead Editor For Sports Illustrated's All Grizzlies.com

Follow Us On Twitter: @AllGrizzlies @SainAsylum

Turn on the notifications on @AllGrizzlies to get updates on when all of our articles are posted.

Like Us On Facebook: Search: Grizzlies Maven or Sports Illustrated Grizzlies