For a fleeting moment, the future of the Memphis Grizzlies and Ja Morant once again seemed to be intertwined. Call it nostalgia, call it a fool's hope - call it whatever you would like. Ja's explosive performance in London en route to a dominant Grizzlies win over the Orlando Magic made it seem like perhaps forever (or at least a while longer beyond the trade deadline) was once again probable.

But while that outcome could still be possible, the more likely end of the Morant era in Memphis is a trade - and one sooner rather than later.

Two trusted local journalists - Chris Herrington of the Daily Memphian and Damichael Cole of the Commercial Appeal (and Locked on Grizzlies podcast) - said as much in recent days. So while national voices perhaps say that the trade market for Ja isn't very robust, that hasn't changed the reality that the organization may well be ready to move on from the one superstar the franchise has ever known.

Any room for a different outcome?

Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

A lot can change still, of course. There's no denying in a small market that the strength in sales of jerseys, tickets, and overall attention capital that Morant possesses still matters. A trade of Ja Morant in Memphis, where he still remains very popular with the fan base, will send shockwaves through the fan base.

And if it is for a trade package that is...less than ideal? A full on revolt could occur, nevermind an organization full tank where Jaren Jackson Jr. could theoretically be the next player out the door (Jaren's availability and two-way skill set make him a more attractive option to acquire than Morant).

But if the market for Morant is truly as small as some national media members say due to his lack of availability and poor performance over the last couple of seasons combined? Perhaps the path to reconciliation is not that hard to find. Cole of the Commercial Appeal has reported repeatedly that Morant has not asked for a trade directly. Ja has made it clear he values loyalty, even to Memphis and the Grizzlies organization listening to trade offers.

But on whose terms? Those of Ja, where he has more control over his extension and how the team plays? When Morant questioned Grizzlies Head Coach Tuomas Iisalo earlier in the year, it was Ja who was suspended. When the team had the opportunity to extend Morant's contract this summer, they chose not to. The days of this being "Ja's team" appear to be over.

“Because the Grizzlies are at the point where they're listening & the idea of potentially trading Ja Morant is out there. I don't think it's a situation where, let's see how to say this—I don't think it's a situation where he would be overly heartbroken by that move.” @DamichaelC pic.twitter.com/wRSZiRsNtq — Dru (@dru_star) January 20, 2026

A new era incoming?

Which has led everything to this point. Where two of the very best local Memphis Grizzlies reporters say that a trade is still more likely to occur than not as the deadline approaches. Because one great performance is more of a spark of days past than a realization of the present.

And while the fans of the Grizzlies may very well want to forgive and forget, the Grizzlies organization seems far more hesitant to do so.