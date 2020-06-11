AllGrizzlies
Anthony Sain From Sports Illustrated's AllGrizzlies On The Betting At The Rim Podcast With Kevin Walsh and Martino Puccio

Anthony Sain

Kevin Walsh and Martino Puccio had me on as their guest on the Betting At The Rim Podcast as we discussed the Grizzlies chances of making the eighth seed in the Western Conference as well as who would be the biggest threat to pass them. We also talked about them being ahead of schedule and their general expectations.

The Grizzlies are being slept on and trust me when I say that they hear the noise and are ready for action.

