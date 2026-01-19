Should Memphis Grizzlies trade Jaren Jackson Jr.?

The Memphis Grizzlies are figuring out what to do with their team ahead of the trade deadline.

While Ja Morant has been at the forefront of the trade rumors, teams have also expressed interest in acquiring All-Star big man Jaren Jackson Jr. Some members of the Memphis Grizzlies On SI staff spoke about the possibility of trading Jaren Jackson Jr. at the deadline.

Ethan J. Skolnick

Jaren Jackson Jr. isn't a max player, even if he's sometimes called that, but he's close enough. His contract nudges north of $50 million each of the next three seasons, and he has a player option after for $53 million.

That's a lot of money for a middling rebounder, especially if you're not planning to contend soon. It makes sense for Memphis to explore it, especially if it is shopping Ja Morant, and a team like Detroit that thinks it is close would make a massive offer.

Memphis Grizzlies forward/center Jaren Jackson Jr. drives to the basket as Brooklyn Nets center Day'Ron Sharpe defends. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Jeremy Brener

The Grizzlies showed the beginning of the end when they traded Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic without any real veteran presence to fill that void. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has his spot in the rotation, and rookie Cedric Coward has been strong, but it's clear that the Grizzlies no longer see themselves as a true contender in the Western Conference.

That's why they should trade both Morant and Jackson, either at the deadline or in the offseason. Teams may get desperate at the trade deadline, so that could allow the Grizzlies to strike while the iron's hot. If an offer is good enough, they should absolutely consider it.

Tony Mejia

The Grizzlies will have suitors for Jaren Jackson Jr. since the rumor is that Eastern Conference contenders Detroit and Boston would love to have him on board, but moving him is a bit more nuanced than simply flipping him for the best offer. An extension due to pay him over $150 million through 2028-29 begins this offseason, and if Memphis moves Ja Morant at the trade deadline, it makes it easier to deal Jackson since he'll be unhappy with that development.

Those two are tight and JJJ believes Morant unlocks his skill set best, so moving Jackson to a contender, especially if it delivers solid young talent or more coveted draft capital, would be ideal. If Morant stays put and Memphis isn't committed to a long rebuild, it makes more sense to have Jackson in the mix.

