Former 3x NBA All-Star Makes Bold Memphis Grizzlies Prediction
No team in the NBA has been more under the radar this offseason than the Memphis Grizzlies. The team hasn't made any major moves but will have a fully healthy squad next season looking to impress. One former 3x NBA All-Star actually has been keeping them on his radar.
Gilbert Arenas was a guest on The OGs podcast where he was asked who he thought was the best up-and-coming team in the NBA next season - his answer was the Memphis Grizzlies. Part of why he believed so was because of the addition of Zach Edey to the team.
"I thought whoever drafted Edey in the top 15 pick is going to get fired," Arenas said. "Then he goes to Memphis, and I was like, 'That's a great a** pick.' When you're talking about where you want to get drafted for success being a top 5 pick or the perfect position, if I'm him, I'm sitting there like, 'Thank you.'"
When it comes to Edey's fit on the team, Arenas believes that it'll be perfect next to Ja Morant. Not only that, but he believes Edey will allow Jaren Jackson Jr. and the rest of the team to play at their natural positions.
"You got Ja Morant, with his style of play, easy buckets," Arenas said. "Oh my god, easy... So, everybody gets back in their place and you got GG Jackson, if they put him at the three, they might have a nice little squad."
When most analysts look at who they believe will be the top 4 teams in the Western Conference next season, most will say it's the Oklahoma City Thunder, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, and Minnesota Timberwolves. Next season, the Memphis Grizzlies will look to show they belong in that category, too.