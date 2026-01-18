The need to limit Paolo Banchero against the Magic in London

The Orlando Magic struck first blood in the miniseries in Berlin, and the Memphis Grizzlies will take them on again in the second game in London. If there’s one wish, it’s for this outing to be as action-packed as the first one.

The Grizzlies have only won three of their last 10 outings and are a half-game outside of Play-in Tournament territory, so they need this one badly. The Magic is a highly talented team that has underachieved, and they can turn into something special when they play desperately.

Here is what you need to know.

Offensive encore

Jaren Jackson Jr. carried Memphis on Thursday, with catch-and-go moves in transition and the half-court, plus he made a few 3-pointers, adding up to 30 points. The Grizzlies will need him to duplicate his effort while adding a little more on the boards. Those inverted sets he used are nice, too, allowing him to put pressure on the interior while providing an option to flick the ball back to. More of those are a good idea.

They showed success when raising the pace, particularly with GG Jackson II scoring 10 of the team’s 12 fastbreak points. His teammates will have to follow his lead more often so they pick up extra possessions.

Furthermore, Cam Spencer’s secondary playmaking will be crucial since he doesn’t turn the ball over much. Keep in mind that he had 11 dimes against one giveaway previously versus Orlando, and has four more games this year logging double-digit assists.

Protect the arc and limit Banchero

The Magic are not a strong 3-point shooting team, but they must be prevented from hitting timely treys, especially in the fourth quarter. They had three players make at least three on Thursday in large part because Memphis was overhelping. If they are going to double, they need one or two players to help the helper, or it is going to be a futile effort. They should avoid sagging off the weak side corner, and having Jaylen Wells play Desmond Bane as tightly as he did earlier would be a big help.

To boot, Paolo Banchero can be a powerhouse in the paint, so Memphis will have to be legally physical with him and force him to be a jump-shooter as much as possible. Vince Williams Jr. and J. Jackson spent the most time guarding him on Thursday, conceding only two baskets. Yet the rest of the team will need to stay disciplined on Banchero’s drives to avoid cheap fouls and getting burned by the bonus early in a quarter.

Better effort on the glass

Orlando’s offensive rebounding (19) was one of the back-breakers of Thursday's loss. They need to start this game, preventing their rivals from using that to build their rhythm as the Magic had six in the first quarter on Thursday. On top of that, Orlando’s defensive rebounding was superior, and that helped them get out in the open court, scoring 20 points. The best way to prevent a do-over of the latter is to make them check the ball in more by hitting shots.