Former Memphis Grizzlies Assistant Coach Leads Charge For NBA Coaches Against Racism And Injustice

Current Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce is the leader of a committee formed from the National Basketball Coaches Association in an effort to take a stand against "police brutality, racial profiling and the weaponization of racism." Pierce also served as an assistant coach for the Memphis Grizzlies under then Head Coach Lionel Hollins from 2011-2013, as well as serving as a part of their player development staff.

The committee released a statement highlighting the basis of their initiative:

"As NBA coaches -- both head and assistant coaches -- we lead groups of men, most of whom are African American, and we see, hear and share their feelings of disgust, frustration, helplessness and anger. The events of the past few weeks -- police brutality, racial profiling and the weaponization of racism -- are shameful, inhumane and intolerable."