Lebron James Supports Black NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace Jr. After Noose Was Found Hanging In His Team's Garage

An investigation is underway after a noose was found in the garage stall of African-American NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace Jr's racing team. Los Angeles Lakers star Lebron James would speak out via Twitter showing his disgust for such a heinous act as well as his support for Wallace.

Wallace Jr. has been at the front of a ton of controversy involving the removal and banning of the confederate flag from all events as well as him driving a 'Black Lives Matter" edition car.

© Pool Photo-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Content Services, LLC

© Pool Photo-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Content Services, LLC

