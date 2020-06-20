Memphis Grizzlies' Justise Winslow Speaks His Mind On The Orlando "Bubble Campus" - Says He's A Competitor, But He's 'Iffy'

Memphis Grizzlies' wing Justise Winslow was set to make his debut soon before the NBA suspended play on March 11th due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He is now set to return when the season resumes play on July 30th. After a set of posts in which Winslow lashed out on Instagram, eye-brows and concerns were raised on if Winslow would come back to play. He would set the record straight during an interview for NBA.com with Caron Butler.

"The bubble is tricky man," said Butler. "From the COVID standpoint, I don't think it's a great idea. Just to have all these people in a bubble - in tight spaces, it's almost the opposite of social distancing. You're going to have workers who work for Disney who are going to be going home and seeing their family and then they are going to come back and I'm sure everyone is going to be tested a lot but we don't have a cure for this man, and we've got a lot of people that are getting sick. Even here in Texas, it's peaking again. It doesn't feel safe but at the same time, I'm a competitor. I want to play."

"I want my money," Winslow added. "Even though it's not all about the money, it's still a business. If these teams and these owners are going to get paid I want my fair share as well. But it keeps going back to the dynamic of players want more money - owners want more money. So how can we do this without killing each other or knocking each other down or t being disrespectful? But this virus is serious. This is a real deal. I know the NBA is taking it seriously but I don't know if it's worth it."

Winslow would continue to share his concerns about the bubble campus.

"There's a lot still in the air," said Winslow. "I think that when we agreed to this as players, we agreed to come back but we didn't necessarily agree to be on lockdown, to be in a bubble to be away from our families, to be exposed to the virus, to have all of these workers around, we didn't agree to all that. We agreed to come back to play. It's up to the league and players association to figure out the best way but it's still a little iffy. I don't know if it's the smartest thing for us to come back and play right now. To be completely honest I'm a little iffy about Orlando."

- Have you signed up for the AllGrizzlies Community Board? We are trying to create a new place to share posts and have intriguing and fun conversations about all things related to the Memphis Grizzlies! Once you sign up, feel free to post as you like. It is actually the best way to interact with me going forward as well. We will also be looking for group admins as well. See you soon and Go Grizz!

--We also want to know your opinion on the NBA trying to resume play. Do you think that the “bubble campus idea will work? Do you think it will be safe? Will it be worth the risk? Is it a distraction to the progress that has been made by all of the recent protests? Post as many things as you can as well as your viewpoint on anything else that's going on with the NBA or the Grizzlies right now!--

- Anthony Sain - Memphis Grizzlies Beat Writer and Lead Editor For Sports Illustrated's All Grizzlies.com

Follow Us On Twitter: @AllGrizzlies @SainAsylum

Follow Our New Social Media Manager and Community Initiative Reporter

Carmen Darden - @charm_carm_GRZ

Turn on the notifications on @AllGrizzlies to get updates on when all of our articles are posted.

Like Us On Facebook: Search: Grizzlies Maven or Sports Illustrated Grizzlies.