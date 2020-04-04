In Spite Of Rumors, Memphis Grizzlies Owner Robert Pera Provides 300,000 Meals; Offers FedEx Forum As Emergency COVID-19 Medical Facility

In spite of circulating rumors about him making inquiries about moving the team, Memphis Grizzlies majority owner Robert Pera continues to show his generosity to the city of Memphis during a time of need. This week he donated funds that provided 300,000 meals to those in need through the Mid-South food bank. Pera also contacted the Army Corps of Engineers about making the FedEx Forum available as an emergency medical facility, if necessary for COVID-19 relief.

Former Grizzlies Beat Writer for the Commercial Appeal Ron Tillery tweeted out the rumors about Pera that created an uproar to say the least amongst Grizzlies fans.

Pera's donation to the city probably put that rumor to rest for the most part. Gary Parrish of CBS College Sports released the information. Pera has already vowed to pay the Memphis Grizzlies/FedEx Forum game day staff for the remainder of the season as well.

My Thoughts On The Pera Rumors As Well As His Donation

