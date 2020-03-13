Team Owner Robert Pera and The Memphis Grizzlies Plan To Pay Game Night Employees For The Remainder Of The Year

According to a report by Geoff Calkins of the Daily Memphian, Memphis Grizzlies majority owner Robert Pera plans on paying the salary of all game night employees of the team for the remainder of the year - even in the event that no games are played at all. A truly generous move from the team's owner during such a tough time for those that are a key part of the team as well.

The news comes after reports that Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, Atlanta Hawks owner Tony Ressler, and Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert have all vowed to support their staff financially during the league-mandated suspension due to COVID-19. Players including Blake Griffin, Zion Williamson, Kevin Love, and Giannis Antetokounmpo have all agreed to help aid in paying employee salaries as well.

My Thoughts On Memphis Grizzlies Owner Robert Pera Planning To Play Employees Salary For The Remainder Of The Year

- Have you signed up for the AllGrizzlies Community Board? We are trying to create a new place to share posts and have intriguing and fun conversations about all things related to the Memphis Grizzlies! Once you sign up, feel free to post as you like. It is actually the best way to interact with me going forward as well. We will also be looking for group admins as well. See you soon and Go Grizz!

- Anthony Sain - Memphis Grizzlies Beat Writer and Lead Editor For Sports Illustrated's All Grizzlies.com

Follow Us On Twitter: @AllGrizzlies @SainAsylum

Turn on the notifications on @AllGrizzlies to get updates on when all of our articles are posted.

Like Us On Facebook: Search: Grizzlies Maven or Sports Illustrated Grizzlies.