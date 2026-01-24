The Memphis Grizzlies are stuck

The latest Ja Morant injury, this time a UCL sprain in his elbow that will keep him out over three weeks, may feel like convenient timing considering the Memphis Grizzlies have him on the trading block. Perhaps that level of skepticism is warranted - after all, the Grizzlies organization is notorious for their unique injury situation over the last could of seasons. And it also doesn't mean that Morant is faking it - he complained about a "stinger" after the Hawks game to reporters in Memphis.

But the "approximately three weeks" reevaluation window, considering the trade deadline is now less than two weeks away, is reason to pause. Of course, if the injury is legitimate (at least in terms of the need for weeks to recover), it's added ammunition to an argument against any team trying to trade for him.

On the other hand, this could be the window the Memphis front office needs to complete the moving on from the one superstar the franchise has ever known in peace. For as wonderful as Ja Morant's Grizzlies peak was - and it was gloriously audacious - the organization seems to think it's in their best interest to move on. For Ja Morant wants to be in Memphis, but on his terms - understandable since that is how things used to be.

But in this redirect under Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman and coach Tuomas Iisalo, those days seem to be done. But it may not be up to them to move on. And therein lies the problem.

The market for a former superstar

If a trade doesn't materialize that makes sense for the organization, you have to do it. Mike Conley, Marc Gasol, Pau Gasol - numerous Grizzlies legends have been dealt. No one is bigger than the franchise.

But given fan love for Ja Morant, and the feeling being mutual, it cannot essentially be a salary dump like the Trae Young trade to Washington was. Memphis basketball fans are among the very best in the country - when it comes to the Grizzlies and the University of Memphis Tigers, they know ball. They know what Ja Morant can be. They know his contract is different than Trae's. It must be more.

But "more" is subjective - and may not be obtainable.

Miami will take Morant...for 25 cents on the dollar. And Memphis would revolt. Milwaukee could have been an option...but now Giannis Antetokounmpo is out for over a month. Why would the Bucks pull the trigger on a deal now? Where does a player whose greatest value is to Memphis, and is not showing much value anywhere else, go?

Ja Morant may be an unmovable object. And therefore, the Grizzlies may be too - for they're far from an unstoppable force at this point.

The "real" trade to make

If Memphis wants to maximize a move forward, the player to deal would almost certainly be Jaren Jackson Jr. The former Defensive Player of the Year was a couple of spots away from the All-NBA team last year, and after a slow start to this season has started to find his stride. The 6'11" Jackson Jr. combines elite isolation scoring with top-end defense. He's imperfect, but he'd be potentially the best player realistically available this trade deadline.

The Boston Celtics, the Detroit Pistons, the Los Angeles Lakers...the list of possible Jaren suitors could go on and on. Which is not the case for Morant. But while what Memphis seeks for Ja - young players, draft capital - would be available in bunches in a Jaren trade (imagine Ron Holland in Beale Street Blue, plus at least two future first round picks), a different problem arises.

You best two-way player of the last several seasons is gone. And your max contract superstar - the one you're actually trying to move on from - remains. Who leads the franchise? Who sets the example, who actually stays on the court for extended stretches of time?

What sense does it make to trade Jaren, but keep Ja? If a tanking team is the goal, it could work. But if wanting a clear direction set is part of the process (as it should be)?

That wouldn't come here.

And so, Memphis is stuck

This isn't to say a Morant trade won't occur. Local reporters continue to say that remains the most likely outcome. And in order to get unstuck, perhaps the Grizzlies front office swallows its pride and salary dumps Morant with eyes to maximizing value in a Jackson Jr. deal. That would set the franchise in a specific direction, at least. Memphis could lose, a lot, and get the most out of having two (maybe three depending on the Jackson Jr. trade return) first round picks in a supposedly loaded draft.

After all, if this front office is good at anything, it's drafting players (Zach Edey, Cedric Coward, Jaylen Wells, Cam Spencer, etc.)

And this all also operates under the assumption that the previously mentioned Kleiman and Iisalo are indeed safe. Grizzlies Owner Robert Pera is essentially a ghost, rarely seen or heard. That's usually a good thing in sports ownership. But Pera is such an absentee owner it's unclear what exactly his vision for the team is.

Could it be that this, the current situation, is what Pera wants? It seems unlikely, but actions speak louder than words. And the fastest way to get unstuck would be a complete organizational overhaul.

But that wouldn't come until this season's conclusion (if it does at all). And so, again, Memphis is in a place filled with rocks and other hard objects, unable to move.

No superstar consistently on the court. No consistency due to mounting countless injuries. No apparent adherence to NBA norms in rotations or end of game operations. No leader in the forefront setting the tone for the franchise.

It's a fate worse than the bottoms of the NBA Lottery. It's the below middle ground of the league's cellar - with no sign of movement toward being the competitive, vibrant franchise the Memphis Grizzlies once were. They can't be bad enough to "enjoy" the NBA Draft Lottery. They can't be good enough to realistically push the best the league has to offer.

And until a direction is chosen - one way or another - stuck the Memphis Grizzlies will stay.